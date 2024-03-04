Help wanted: Humboldt County court reporters

Humboldt County, like the rest of California, faces a court reporter shortage. The court currently employs six people to do the job over eight courtrooms, but not all work full time, meaning they have roughly 4.85 full-time equivalent court reporters. The courts are budgeted for 6.35 full-time equivalent court reporters.
