Data Activation Center, Inc. Earns National WBE Distinction as a Women Business Enterprise from the WBENC

Data Activation Center, Inc. has received recognition as a Nationally Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBEC Florida.

We are thrilled to be recognized as a Certified WBE. This certification is a testament to the hard work of our team and we are proud to be part of a community of successful women-owned businesses.” — Kelly Wingham-Dyson

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Activation Center, Inc., (DAC) a nationally recognized leading cellular data provider of M2M and IoT Data Plans for Agriculture, Construction, Surveying and IoT for Private, Commercial, and Government sectors in the US, has officially been recognized by WBEC Florida, a Regional Partner Organization for the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). WBEC Florida is part of the Women's Business Development Council of Florida (WBDC of Florida). This prestigious certification is awarded to businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women. Data Activation Center, Inc. is proud to join the ranks of other successful women-owned businesses and be recognized for their achievements.

The National WBE Certification is a highly sought-after recognition for women entrepreneurs. It is a rigorous process that requires businesses to meet strict criteria and undergo a thorough review of their operations. This certification stands as both a tribute to DAC's accomplishments and a recognition of the leadership demonstrated by Kelly Wingham-Dyson, CEO. It underscores their unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences, to all.

The National WBE Certification is a significant achievement for DAC and a milestone in their journey as a women-owned business. This accolade not only illuminates their achievements but also stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring women entrepreneurs, urging them to forge their paths and leave an indelible mark in the business landscape. DAC eagerly anticipates the unfolding future and remains steadfast in their commitment to fostering positive change within their industry and community.

About Data Activation Center, Inc.

Data Activation Center (DAC) is a woman owned, cellular data provider of M2M and IoT Data Plans for Agriculture, Construction, Surveying and IoT for Private, Commercial, and Government sectors that has been serving clients across the United States for more than 13 years. We've forged a sterling reputation on the bedrock of unparalleled customer service, and genuine concern for every client regardless of size. As a multimillion-dollar enterprise meticulously sculpted through exclusive reliance on referrals from hardware manufacturers, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. Our well-trained and experienced team specializes in providing customized connectivity and data plans to our clients from the largest and best providers in the world. With hassle-free activations, our partners and end users of precision agriculture, geospatial hardware, drones or most any IoT gadget, get the data plans they need without contracts, after-hours support, and a robust SIM management platform making DAC the premier cellular data provider for all IoT needs. For more information about DAC, please visit our website at https://dataactivationcenter.com.

About the WBEC Florida and WBDC of Florida

Headquartered in Miami, Florida and serving Florida, with the exception of the Panhandle, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, WBEC Florida has been one of 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPO) of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for more than 20 years. The WBEC Florida serves as a third-party certifying organization for women-owned business enterprises (WBEs) in our geographic area. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC standards and procedures are eligible for this certification -- a designation that is not only recognized but required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion. For more information about the WBEC Florida and certification, please visit their website at https://www.wbecflorida.org/.

The Women's Business Development Council of Florida (WBDC of Florida) has a mission of certifying, championing, and connecting women-owned business. For nearly 30 years, WBDC of Florida has been serving women-owned businesses by providing guidance and connections for hundreds of business owners. And as a Regional Partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, WBDC Florida, thorough the WBEC Florida, can help companies take the next step with certification. the WBDC Florida services its members in three ways: Certification, Connecting through "The Growth Shift", and Education. For more information about the WBDC of Florida, please visit their website at https://womensbusiness.info/.

