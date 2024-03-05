Anthony Mack Assumes Role as CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc., Pioneering Solutions for Addiction Treatment
"Anthony Mack leads the charge with the Pathways team as they chart new horizons in behavioral health solutions, ushering a new era, in addiction treatment."
Our combination therapy strategy is designed to bring about a transformative impact, addressing the root causes of addictive behaviors and restoring balance for individuals affected by addiction.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Neuro Pharma proudly announces the appointment of Anthony Mack as its new Chief Executive Officer, signaling a strategic shift towards advancing solutions for addiction treatment. With a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and strategic business acumen to lead Pathways Neuro Pharma into a new era of innovation.
— Anthony Mack
Pathways Neuro Pharma, known for its commitment to scientific excellence, is refocusing its efforts in the development of proprietary solutions for individuals struggling with addictive behaviors, including alcoholism and opioid addiction.
"Pathways Neuro Pharma is dedicated to transforming the landscape of addiction treatment through innovative science and a comprehensive therapeutic approach," said Anthony Mack. "Our goal is to leverage the latest discoveries in brain processing and mood regulation to unlock the neuro-mechanical basis of addiction."
The company's cutting-edge approach involves the utilization of the latest insights into how the human brain processes consciousness and coordinates mood regulation. Pathways Neuro Pharma is actively engaged in developing a combination therapy approach, incorporating gene therapy to restore and enhance neuro-regulators, alongside pharmaceutical activators to stimulate regulatory function.
"We are entering a critical phase in addiction treatment research, and I am thrilled to lead the efforts at Pathways Neuro Pharma," continued Mr. Mack. "Our combination therapy strategy is designed to bring about a transformative impact, addressing the root causes of addictive behaviors and restoring balance for individuals affected by addiction."
Pathways Neuro Pharma aims to accelerate its addiction-focused research and development initiatives, driving forward a mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those grappling with addiction.
Pathways President Doug Centilli enthusiastically welcomed Anthony Mack to the team. Centilli said, "Pathways is poised to achieve great strides in the treatment of addiction. As the company climbs to the next level Tony's experience and leadership will be instrumental in putting Pathways on a fast track to help alleviate the suffering of so many families afflicted by this terrible disease."
As the new CEO, Anthony Mack will lead a diverse team of researchers, clinicians, and professionals, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration. Pathways Neuro Pharma remains steadfast in its mission to drive transformative solutions for addiction, utilizing state-of-the-art approaches rooted in neuroscientific discovery.
About Pathways Neuro Pharma
Pathway is developing the first pharmaceutical treatments that target the pathways in the brain that regulate and control the root causes of alcoholism, substance abuse, depression and associated neurological conditions.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements contained herein other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this prospectus may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
Warren Lau, General Manager
Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc.
+1 832-758-7488
warren.lau@pathwaysnp.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other