Best Franchise Options Client is awarded DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise, a Leader in the Home Renovation Space providing client with oversized territory
Clients David and Bibiana Vargas from Charlotte, NC, expressed their gratitude to Best Franchise Options and DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen for the opportunity. They stated: "We are beyond thrilled with the support and guidance we received from Robert as well as the team at DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. The larger territory allows us to expand our business and reach more customers; we couldn't have done it without their help."
As a franchise consultant, Robert helps individuals find the perfect franchise opportunity to meet their goals and needs. With years of experience in the industry, Robert has built a reputation for connecting clients with successful and reputable franchises. This success story is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of seeking expert guidance when considering franchise business ownership.
According to Robert, “David and Bibiana came to Best Franchise Options and did not have any idea of what type of franchise business they wanted to own but they did have a career transition plan. The couple, who both come from the banking world, wanted to find a business that allowed one partner to continue working while the other developed the business. Leveraging David’s military background and the couple's combined interests and skill sets allowed me to meticulously and efficiently present options resulting in DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen being the best fit”.
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is known for its high-quality home renovation services and has been recognized as a top franchise by various publications. With Robert’s guidance, the client was able to secure a territory that would allow them to tap into a larger market and potentially increase their profits.
Best Franchise Options is a full-service franchise brokerage representing over 800 brands across 37 industries, and a member of the Franchise Brokers Association with certification in FTC compliance. Robert Haar, President of Best Franchise Options is a franchise veteran of 25+ years. His role is to educate, inspire, guide and mentor his clients using a consultative approach. He begins the process with the end in mind, getting to know his clients to understand their goals and aspirations for business ownership. His expert advice and resources are extensive and at no cost to his clients. All compensation
comes from the franchisors once a franchise is awarded.
For more information, please visit bestfranchiseoptions.com or contact Robert at robert@bestfranchiseoptions.com.
