Reveald Announces Premium Sponsorship of the Inaugural VulnCon 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveald, a leader in AI-driven Cybersecurity Exposure Management, is proud to announce its premium sponsorship of the first annual VulnCon 2024. This pivotal conference, set to convene from March 25th to 27th at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh, NC, is co-sponsored by FIRST and the CVE Program and is open to both members and non-members globally.
VulnCon 2024 is dedicated to fostering collaboration among vulnerability management and cybersecurity professionals. The event aims to develop forward-leaning ideas that will benefit the vulnerability management ecosystem and feature dynamic speakers and cross-industry topics that will accelerate collaboration within the space.
"As we witness the cybersecurity landscape rapidly evolve, the inception of VulnCon is both timely and essential," said Simon Hunt, Reveald's Chief Product Officer. "Reveald’s premium sponsorship of VulnCon 2024 is a testament to our commitment to driving the cybersecurity industry forward. We’re excited to contribute to an event that champions the collaborative spirit and innovation needed to address today’s cyber challenges."
VulnCon 2024 will offer:
Over 40 sessions across three days, featuring content that spans the entire vulnerability management spectrum.
Presentations and discussions on critical standards/frameworks such as CVE, CVSS, EPSS, KEV, VEX, CVD, SBOM, and others, led by recognized SIGs, Working Groups, and experts.
A roster of esteemed speakers from organizations such as CISA, MITRE, ENISA, global CERT teams, the OpenSSF, and FIRST.
Actionable advice on engaging with Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) and utilizing various vulnerability metadata tools, frameworks, and standards.
Attendees can also expect in-depth sessions on “A Day of VEX” and “A Day of Vuln Identifiers,” as well as keynotes and panels featuring topics such as supply chain security perspectives, EU vulnerability coordination, and insights from America’s vulnerability management team.
About Reveald:
Reveald guides organizations along their journey from reactive to proactive defense. Their AI-driven Epiphany Intelligence Platform™ empowers security teams to break free from existing reactive processes by leveraging Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), supported by the expertise to guide them on every step of the journey. Known for its innovative and proactive approach to cyber threats, the company is powered by a client-first approach, prioritizing risk mitigation and operational efficiency. To learn more, visit their website here.
Sabrena Gartland
