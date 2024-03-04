"At Your Service" - Mike Stith Chronicles the Inspirational Journey of Eugene "Uncle Gene" Verdu
Inspiring Acts of Kindness and the Power of Giving BackUNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world often fraught with challenges, Mike Stith sheds light on the extraordinary life of Eugene "Uncle Gene" Verdu in his latest release, "At Your Service." This compelling biography offers readers an intimate glimpse into the remarkable journey of a missionary who dedicated his life to serving the needy, inspiring others to give selflessly and strive for excellence despite adversity.
"At Your Service" is more than just a biography; it's a testament to the transformative power of compassion and determination. Chronicling Verdu's life from humble beginnings in Fairmont City, Illinois, to his mission work in Belize, Stith paints a vivid portrait of a man driven by love, faith, and a deep sense of purpose.
One of Verdu's many accomplishments was the founding of "The Belize Children's Project," a nonprofit organization aimed at providing critical orthopedic surgeries for over 400 handicapped children in Belize. With the support of Shriner's Hospital of St. Louis and Rotary clubs from the US and Belize, Verdu's tireless efforts transformed the lives of countless children and their families.
"As a publisher and founder of One Legacy LLC, dedicated to sharing personal legacies, I was deeply moved by Uncle Gene's story," says Stith. "Our chance encounter at a senior picnic in Illinois blossomed into a profound friendship and collaboration, becoming the most enriching experience of my life."
Through "At Your Service," readers are invited to embark on a journey of inspiration and empowerment. Verdu's message, as shared by Stith, resonates deeply: "If this one simple man from Fairmont City, Illinois, can make a difference in the world—with love, faith, and a little hard work, you too can do the same. Never stop giving."
"At Your Service: The Authorized Biography of Eugene 'Uncle Gene' Verdu" is now available for purchase online at www.onelegacy.com and other major retailers. All proceeds from the book are donated to the Uncle Gene Foundation, a US 501c3 charity founded by Gene Verdu, prior to his passing in 2022. For more information about the book and author Mike Stith, visit the website.
