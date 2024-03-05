Heather James Fine Art Presents 10 Paintings by Sir Winston Churchill in a New Exhibition in Palm Desert, CA

The paintings at Heather James follow Churchill as he traversed the globe from the French Riviera to Marrakech, from Lake Lugano to Loch Choire, at the northern tip of Scotland. Riviera Coast Scene (pictured) was one of about 550 works Churchill painted — approximately half of which were executed between 1930 and 1939. He affectionately called them daubs — only six of which he sold and even then, under a pseudonym. Painting en plein air was a hallmark for the Impressionists and so too did Churchill haul his paints and canvas outdoors and into nature. Looking at a landscape painting by Churchill is like reading a page of his diary.

The Collection Represents the Largest Showing of Churchill's Works Outside the U.K.; None Has Ever Been Exhibited Before

Happy are the painters, for they shall not be lonely. Light and colour, peace and hope, will keep them company to the end, or almost to the end, of the day.” — Winston Churchill

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heather James Fine Art is pleased to present a selection of 10 paintings by Winston Churchill . Originating from a single family owner, the artworks are from the largest collections of Churchill’s paintings outside of the United Kingdom, and have never been exhibited publicly. The general public knows less of Churchill as a painter than as one of the world’s greatest statesmen and Nobel Prize-winning writer. His paintings played a critical role in his life, offering another way to understand this towering figure.“Heather James is thrilled to present this superb selection of paintings by Winston Churchill,” says Heather James Fine Art Co-Founder Jim Carona. “Not only was Churchill one of the greatest statesmen of the modern era, but his personal foray into painting showcased his inner workings with resulting artworks that are technically adept and aesthetically beautiful. These works read like pages out of his diary, mementos of the moments and places that were meaningful to one of the most important men of his day. We at Heather James have had the honor of working closely with Churchill’s family and his oeuvre in the past and consider his works a specialty of ours. It is a joy to be able to share these phenomenal examples.”Winston Churchill: Making Art, Making History, an exhibition celebrating Churchill and his paintings at Heather James, asks us to contemplate the role of painting in his kaleidoscopic life.The 10 paintings offered by Heather James range from bold landscapes, a vibrant still life, and a quiet interior portrait. It was the Impressionist influence and his own pleasure that most likely made landscapes the genre of choice for Churchill. Painting en plein air was a hallmark for the Impressionists and so too did Churchill haul his paints and canvas outdoors and into nature. Looking at a landscape painting by Churchill is like reading a page of his diary.The paintings at Heather James follow Churchill as he traversed the globe from the French Riviera to Marrakech, from Lake Lugano to Loch Choire, at the northern tip of Scotland.Winston Churchill painted about 550 works — approximately half of which were executed between 1930 and 1939. He affectionately called them daubs — only six of which he sold and even then, under a pseudonym. He kept most at his home, Chartwell. Churchill did, however, offer many as gifts, to luminaries as well as staff members and others who helped him. Churchill gave View of Tinherir (C538) as a gift to General George C. Marshall, who Churchill admired for his service as U.S. Army Chief of Staff during World War II. He gave his fellow Nobel Laureate Marshall the gift when Marshall attended Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation as the official U.S. representative.Studying Churchill and his paintings contextualizes the man, known for his mastery of the word, as a student of paint, who treated his practice seriously. The Royal Academy of Art bestowed upon Churchill the title “Honorary Academician Extraordinary” in recognition of Churchill’s unique position as an eminent statesman and an accomplished artist. Moreover, every artwork by Winston Churchill is an opportunity to step into his mind, to imagine him picking up his brush, to see the same view that he saw, and to touch a piece of history and culture. Today museums including the Tate Collection, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art have acquired Churchill’s paintings.Winston Churchill and his paintings are an area of expertise for Heather James. In 2018, Heather James Fine Art was proud to present an exhibition of ten of Winston Churchill’s paintings.For nearly 30 years, Heather James Fine Art has expanded into a global network with galleries located in Palm Desert, California, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, along with consultancies in New York City, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Montecito, Newport Beach, Palm Beach, Basel in Switzerland, and Lake Como in Italy. Each year, its galleries present an array of museum-quality exhibitions exploring historical and contemporary themes or examining the work of individual influential artists.Heather James Fine Art is dedicated to bringing exceptional art to private clients and museums globally while providing the utmost personalized logistical, curatorial, and financial services.For more information about the collection of Winston Churchill paintings and Heather James Fine Art, please contact us at brent@heatherjames.com or call (760) 346-8926.For media inquiries about the Churchill Exhibition or Heather James Fine Art, please contact Scott Busby at scottb@thebusbygroup.com or call (310) 600-7645.

"Winston Churchill Painting on the Riviera" from The International Churchill Society