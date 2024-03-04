Submit Release
Robbery Suppression Unit Witnesses Carjacking, Arrests Suspect

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Suppression Unit (RSU) arrested a man after he attempted to carjack a man in Northeast, D.C.

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 7:20 p.m., RSU members were stopped at a red light at 11th Street and H Street, Northeast, when they saw two men on a scooter attempt to steal another man’s scooter.

The officers quickly took one of the suspects into custody, while the other was able to flee on the original scooter.

27-year-old Daquan Seth Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Suppression Unit is focused on the prevention of violent crimes, specifically robberies and carjackings in the District. This unit is composed of non-patrol resources which allows patrol officers to remain available to respond to 911-calls for service.

 

CCN: 24033112

 

###

