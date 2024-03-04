StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation Announces Trust Value Update
StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation Announces Trust Value Update
Stonebridge Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APAC, APACU, APACW)SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filed by StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation
Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933
and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Form F-4 File No.: 333-272915
StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: APAC) (“StoneBridge”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, as of March 4, 2024, the trust value was $25,464,920.35 and the approximate price per share was $11.50.
About StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation.
StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated as Cayman Islands exempted for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Stonebridge focused its search on a target with operations or prospective operations in the consumer technology, communications, software, SaaS, fintech or media sectors. The geographic focus for the SPAC was the Asia Pacific region. Stonebridge helps visionary entrepreneurs navigate the US capital markets to create enterprise value for themselves and for their investors. To learn more, visit http://stonebridgespac.com/.
About DigiAsia.
Established in 2017, DigiAsia Bios Pte. Ltd. (“DigiAsia”) is Indonesia’s Embedded Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) company in Indonesia. Committed to responding to all kinds of challenges related to the financial sphere, this start-up company, founded by Alexander Rusli and Prashant Gokarn, operates with four licenses; to serve Digital Payment (KasPro), P2P Lending (KreditPro), Remittances (RemitPro), and Digital Financial Services (Digibos). The entire products and services from DigiAsia Bios can be embedded with any application and ecosystem, enabling corporate partners and the public in general to easily utilize fintech solutions to optimize financial management processes, both in terms of business and daily life. To learn more, visit https://www.digiasia.asia/.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
For additional information on the proposed transaction, see Stonebridge’s Form F-4 declared effective on November 24, 2024. In connection with the proposed transaction, the parties have filed relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including a registration statement on Form F-4, which included a proxy statement/prospectus of Stonebridge, and filed other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Stonebridge’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about DigiAsia, Stonebridge, and the proposed business combination. Promptly after the Form F-4 was declared effective by the SEC, Stonebridge mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the approval of the Business Combination and other proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and stockholders of Stonebridge are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed by Stonebridge with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation, One World Trade Center Suite 8500 New York, New York 10007
Participants in Solicitation
Stonebridge and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from its stockholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Stonebridge are included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available at www.sec.gov. Information about Stonebridge’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Stonebridge common stock is set forth in the Stonebridge Form 10-K, dated April 15, 2022, and in their prospectus dated July 15, 2021, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such filing. Other information regarding the interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation are included in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed business combination when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the source indicated above.
DigiAsia and their respective directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of DigiAsia in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend to,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook,” “hope to” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DigiAsia’s industry and market sizes, future opportunities for DigiAsia and Stonebridge, Stonebridge’s estimated future results and the proposed business combination between Stonebridge and DigiAsia likelihood, timing and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the proposed transaction. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
Prabhu Antony
Stonebridge Acquisition Corporation
+1 646-314-3555
email us here