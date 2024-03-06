R2 Technologies Reports Record-Breaking Quarter and Announces 2023 ICY Award Winners

Glacial Skin Logo

R2 Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in medical technology, announced its outstanding performance in the fourth quarter of 2023.

These outstanding results underscore our technology's transformative impact on aesthetic providers' and patients' evolving needs. Every patient deserves #GlacialSkin.” — Tim Holt, CEO of R2 Technologies

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R2 Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in medical technology, announced its outstanding performance in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's success was driven by its two Glacial® Skin platforms: the release of the Glacial® fx system in September 2023 and increased demand for the Glacial® Rx system. With the success of the Glacial Skin platforms in Q4, R2 experienced another remarkable quarter, resulting in unprecedented growth and market recognition. Key highlights include:

− 111% Annual Increase in System Sales

R2 achieved an extraordinary 111% year-over-year increase in system sales in North America from 2022 to 2023. Furthermore, the company experienced a 76% increase in sales from Q3 to Q4 alone, demonstrating the rapid adoption and demand for both Glacial Skin platforms.

− Surge in Market Awareness

Market awareness for Glacial Skin soared in 2023, with notable increases. Social media impressions rose by an impressive 213%, and provider location searches surged by 491%.

− Unprecedented Growth in Patient Treatments

R2's growth extended beyond system sales and market awareness, with a remarkable 173% increase in patients treated and a 106% increase in average monthly utilization per account compared to the same period in 2022. Glacial Skin providers have delivered over 20,000 treatments to date, highlighting the widespread adoption of Glacial Skin treatments.

R2 also announced the introduction of the ICY Awards to recognize the top Glacial Skin providers in North America for 2023. ICYs were awarded to various providers for performing the most Glacial Skin treatments throughout the year, for creating the most impactful Glacial Skin promotions and for innovating and developing enhanced Glacial Skin treatment protocols.

Tim Holt, CEO of R2 Technologies, commented on the company’s recent achievements, stating, “We are thrilled to report another record-breaking quarter for R2 and the launch of the Glacial Skin ICY Awards, recognizing exceptional performance and partnership with our providers. Our Glacial Skin platforms have proven incredibly versatile for healthcare providers by helping their patients combat inflamed skin. Glacial Skin can be customized as a standalone, premium treatment experience or used to complement other aesthetic treatments. These outstanding results underscore our technology's transformative impact on aesthetic providers' and patients' evolving needs. Every patient deserves #GlacialSkin.”

Congratulations to the 2023 Glacial® Skin ICY Award Winners

Top Glacial Skin Provider Gold – Natural Rejuvenation MedSpa, Bellevue, WA

Top Glacial Skin Provider Silver – Mill Creek Skin & Laser Center, Mill Creek, WA

Top Glacial Skin Provider Bronze – Beata Advanced Aesthetics, Little Silver, NJ

Top Glacial Gloss Provider – Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa and Salon, Glen Mills, PA

Top Glacial Glide Provider – Mill Creek Skin & Laser Center, Mill Creek, WA

Top Glacial Freeze Provider – Elias Dermatology, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Top Glacial Skin Social Media Partner – Ula Facial Boutique, Ventnor City, NJ

Top Glacial Skin Innovator – Dr. Paul Friedman Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center, Houston, TX

Top Glacial Skin Pioneer – DermaTouch RN Laser & Skin Care Clinic, Houston, TX

Top Glacial Skin Trailblazer – Dr. Jason Emer, West Hollywood, CA

R2 Technologies continues to set new benchmarks in the medical technology landscape, delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes. With a steadfast focus on our providers and patients, the company remains poised for sustained growth and success in the months and years ahead.

About R2 Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, R2 Technologies is the world leader in CryoAesthetics® medical devices. Our Glacial® Skin platforms for precision contact cooling of the skin have been shown to reduce inflammation and brighten dark spots. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences LLC, the life sciences segment of INNOVATE (NYSE: VATE), founded R2 together with Blossom Innovations LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital to develop a technology based on their patented method of Cryomodulation™. In 2019, R2 brought on a strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. Since then, R2 has conducted the design, development, and extensive clinical research to bring Glacial® Rx, Glacial® fx and Glacial® Spa to market along with an exciting product pipeline. To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.