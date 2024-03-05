Superior wins 2024 PRO Remodeler Award for exceptional pool house in Chevy Chase Village Maryland
Superior Construction Services awarded 2024 PRO Remodeler of the Year for their innovative and stylish pool house build in Chevy Chase Village, Maryland.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named Superior Construction Services, in Washington, DC, as a PRO Remodeler of the Year winner in the Residential Detached Structure category of its annual awards competition at their PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards Gala on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Gaithersburg, MD.
Winners of the PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards represent the best remodeling work in the Metro DC area. The Awards, judged by remodeling professionals outside of the area, are based on problem-solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty.
Superior Construction Services has quickly risen to become a national leader in luxury custom home construction, high end remodeling. Renowned for its commitment to accountability, collaboration, and exceptional craftsmanship. From their humble beginnings, the Superior team has consistently exceeded expectations, establishing themselves as a top-tier builder in the DC Metropolitan area. Licensed in four states – the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina – they proudly partner with esteemed industry organizations, solidifying their dedication to excellence and professionalism in all that they do.
Daniel Steinkoler, the president and founder of Superior Construction Services, said that it is an honor to have been recognized by the Professional Remodeling Organization. He also shared that he is grateful for his team and their unwavering commitment to excellence when building this detached pool house.
When tasked with constructing a detached pool house and cabana, the Superior Construction Services team faced many challenges, including the need to match the decking on the pool patio and the brick of the main house. They also had to grapple with a lack of existing electrical, gas, and plumbing and the discovery of subgrade boulders during the excavation process. The team met the challenge of integrating the new pool house's decking with the existing pool patio by carefully selecting and installing 2 1/2" thick Italian limestone decking. They also meticulously chose bricks to ensure a consistent external appearance and create a unified architectural design that seamlessly blends the new structure with the existing property. As for the pool house’s interior, the team installed a full wet bar, premium appliances, and custom cabinetry, along with state-of-the-art audiovisual systems.
Each year PRO Metro DC presents these coveted awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding craftsmanship, design, and professionalism through their remodeling projects. The entries of this year’s competition totaled more than 40 million in remodeling investments, spanning mid-range and high-end projects, as diverse as newly built homes to Universal Design baths to kitchen remodeling projects.
PRO Metro DC is the only local professional trade association solely dedicated to the remodeling industry. PRO members are elite remodeling professionals who voluntarily adhere to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a PRO Remodeler of the Year Award, a company must be a PRO Member in good standing. PRO Metro DC represents over 200 professional remodeling companies.
About PRO: The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC is the area’s most trusted resource that homeowners and remodeling professionals turn to for inspiration and information. Members are dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact PRO Metro DC at 703-400-1858 or visit www.promidatlantic.org.
About Superior Construction Services: Superior Construction Services offers comprehensive general contracting services built on a foundation of accountability, collaboration, and exceptional craftsmanship. Since their start, they've grown into a nationally recognized leader in residential construction, consistently exceeding expectations and earning a reputation as a premier builder in the Metro DC area. Licensed in four states (DC, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina), they're proud members of prestigious industry organizations, further demonstrating their commitment to quality and professionalism. Visit https://buildwithsuperior.com/ for more information or to schedule your free consultation.
