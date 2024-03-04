Job Opening: Temporary Constitution Division Director

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

This is a temporary position beginning April 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024. This position exists to manage the Office of the State Auditor Constitution Division including the development of an annual work plan and budget for the Office of the State Auditor, collaboration with OSA division leadership on the development and evaluation of office initiatives; establishing office goals and setting priorities for completion of those objectives; provide public-facing communications for the Office of the State Auditor. This position is responsible to: Oversee the Constitution Division budget, including researching and planning budget needs, and approving division expenditures.

Oversee Constitution Division workflow, including the day-to-day activities of the State Auditor's executive assistant as well as planning, implementing logistics, and evaluating annual work plan.

Participate in office wide level decision making and planning as part of the leadership teams.

Manage the public-facing communication for the Office of the State Auditor through graphic design and social media.

Department : Constitution Division

: 3/22/2024 Salary Range: $35.36 - $60.91/hourly; $73,831 - $127,180/annually



Minimum Qualifications

The following qualifications are required of all applicants seeking consideration for this position:

One year of experience managing workflow of office including planning, implementing logistics, and evaluating annual work plans.

One year of experience managing public-facing communication through graphic design and social media.

One year of experience scheduling and managing calendars.

Experience in researching and planning budgeting needs and approving expenditures.

Computer skills sufficient to include Microsoft Office Suite such as Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Strong human relations and communication skills sufficient to develop and maintain effective working relationships with the public and other employees.

Preferred Requirements

The following qualifications are strongly desired of applicants seeking consideration for this position:

Two or more years working in government or environment adjacent to government service.

Two or more years of work experience in research and budget planning.

Two or more years of customer service in public employment.

Demonstrated work experience in or advanced knowledge of the executive and legislative branches of government sufficient to support departmental communications.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Constitution Director Megan Thrasher.