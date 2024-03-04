Author David Marks Unveils Award-Winning Novel "Boomsters: An Unexpected Adventure"

"Embark on a Journey of Self-Discovery and Laughter in the Award-Winning Boomsters: An Unexpected Adventure by David Marks"

UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, an estimated 10,000 new baby boomers are reaching retirement age, and there are countless stories about how this influx in Americans over the age of 65 will impact the workforce. But what about the boomers themselves? These men and women are entering a new stage in their life that can be jarring and traumatic. Many have worked for close to five decades, but once they retire, they have no direction.That was the position David Marks found himself in when he retired. Debut author David Marks, founder of DM Merchandising, takes readers on a thrilling journey with his award-winning novel, " Boomsters: An Unexpected Adventure ." Released under the Boomsters banner, this captivating story introduces readers to David Blazen, a retiree searching for purpose in the most unusual of ways.In "Boomsters," David Blazen, a man who was comfortable in his 50-year work routine, becomes a self-proclaimed detective uncovering a labyrinth of adventure, suspense, and laugh-out-loud moments. Within his first week on the job, David becomes entangled in a web of contentious cases, from solving mysteries and preventing a turf war between Chicago's crime lords to keeping a corrupt candidate out of the mayor's office.David Marks, the creative force behind Boomsters, embarked on this literary quest during his own retirement. Formerly at the helm of DM Merchandising, a wholesale marketplace for business owners, Marks found himself grappling with a lack of creative outlet after retirement. Inspired by the question of how much bad could be justified in the name of good, he began tapping out this fictional story on his iPhone. And just like that…Boomsters was born."I never meant to write a book, but with retirement came more free time than I knew what to do with," says Marks. "I wanted something more, something that would allow me to exercise my mind and use the creativity I had relied on throughout my business career."The novel encourages readers, whether retired or aspiring to retire, to discover their hidden talents, find their passion, and make retirement the best years of their lives. "Boomsters" is not just a mystery novel; it's a poignant exploration of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of joy.The novel has since garnered critical acclaim for its unique blend of suspense, humor, and an underlying message of self-discovery. Boomsters was awarded first place for Cozy Mystery and second place for Amateur Sleuth in Fall BookFest 2023.For more information about "Boomsters: An Unexpected Adventure" and David Marks, visit www.boomsters.com . You can also watch the book trailer

