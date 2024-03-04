Montgomery County Council Meets on March 5 to Vote on Zoning Measure to Promote Housing Near Transit Hubs and Legislation to Expand Property Tax Credit for Older Residents and Veterans

MARYLAND, April 3 - Also on March 5: Council will recognize International Women’s Day, introduce new legislation and vote on supplemental appropriations for public education about restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and the County’s rebate program, surveillance cameras in County parking garages and zero-emission buses

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, March 5 at 9:15 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation, led by Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles, Marilyn Balcombe, Natali Fani-González, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, recognizing International Women’s Day. At 1:15 p.m., a proclamation presentation, led by Councilmember Evan Glass, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Capacity Partners.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.