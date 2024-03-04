BidOut introduces 3 Bids & A Buy, aiming to improve field-level purchasing for Oil & Gas Operators & Service Companies
Our team at BidOut is hard working on a few other soon-to-be-announced products focused on supply chain, procurement & vendor management.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidOut, a leading innovator focused on Driving Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Supply Chain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, "3 Bids & A Buy." This new product is designed to streamline the purchasing process by providing a more efficient solution for companies seeking optimal procurement processes. 3BB, as BidOut refers to this new product, expands the offering of its existing Procurement Platform Suite from its flagship product, the RFx Procurement Platform, to a more straightforward process designed for smaller or less formalized purchasing requests.
Streamlining Bidding with 3 Bids & A Buy
BidOut has always been at the forefront of innovation, and 3 Bids & A Buy is no exception. This product simplifies and expedites the sourcing process for non-formalized RFx events. Many of BidOut’s existing clients are deploying 3BB for field-level oversight and accountability for smaller expenses or what is commonly referred to as tail spend.
Key Features of 3 Bids & A Buy
Quick Decision-Making: BidOut's new 3BB product facilitates instant decision-making by presenting three curated bids, providing users with the information they need to make the right choice promptly. Efficient Procurement: The platform streamlines the procurement process, saving valuable time for industry professionals who can now focus on strategic decisions rather than getting bogged down in lengthy bidding procedures. Enhanced Transparency: 3 Bids & A Buy ensures transparency in the purchasing process, fostering trust between buyers and sellers. Users can access detailed information about each bid, empowering them to make well-informed choices.
BidOut Focused on Supply Chain & Procurement
BidOut consistently prioritizes its clients' needs by actively listening to their feedback. As Rodney D Giles, its CEO, says, "Our clients play a pivotal role in shaping our future product roadmap, and 3 Bids & A Buy is a direct result of a request from an existing customer who wanted greater oversight into lower threshold spend. Our team at BidOut is hard working on a few other soon-to-be-announced products focused on supply chain, procurement & vendor management."
BidOut recently hosted its inaugural user conference in Houston, Texas in January and in December announced it had crossed the $1 billion of awarded contracts in a single week.
About BidOut
BidOut is the leading procurement platform in the energy industry. BidOut was formed out of the basic need for one platform that streamlines the procurement process and connects service providers directly to the buyers. BidOut’s mission is to put more control in the hands of the suppliers and streamline the bidding process for engineering, supply chain, and procurement on one easy-to-use platform.
BidOut was formed in 2020 and is venture backed by: Ascent Energy Ventures & Leazar Capital among many other industry veterans & investors.
BidOut is focused on all-things-procurement for the oil & gas industry.
