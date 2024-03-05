Allegiant Divorce Solutions Announces New Mediation Service Offering
We will help individuals stay out of the courtroom, save money, and divorce by mediation
The biggest difference between the normal process and mediation is that the decisions are client-driven. Who really wants a judge to decide for them?”RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiant Divorce Solutions, specialist in the divorce financial planning space, now offers divorce mediation services. Our Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) and Certified Divorce Mediators are here to help individuals navigate the complex aspects of divorce and come out on the other side with a solid plan for their financial future; all the while, staying out of the courts and avoiding high attorney fees. From asset division to child support and custody issues, the firm will help divorcing couples come up with fair and equitable settlement.
— Founder, Jamie Lima
Founder, Jamie Lima, noted, “Divorce can be a difficult and emotional time, but with the help of an experienced and neutral mediator, individuals can be confident that they are making decisions that will set them up for long-term financial success. The biggest difference between the normal process and mediation is that the decisions are client-driven. Who really wants a judge to decide for them? Our process is 100% confidential, too.”
Allegiant Divorce Solutions (ADS) recognizes that every divorce is different, and services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Whether you are in the beginning of the divorce process or are already in the midst of it, ADS is will provide the support and expertise you need to get through it with your dignity intact.
“I went through what could be considered a very emotional (and financially draining) divorce in 2017. This is my opportunity to help others get through this process with more money in their pocket, and really create an equitable settlement for them. Though I am a financial planner by trade, the nuances of the divorce-settlement process can be incredibly complex. In my own divorce, I just wanted it to be over, so I made some mistakes along the way. Had I had a CDFA® and good mediator in my corner, I can’t imagine I would have made them,” Lima went on to say.
Jamie Lima created Allegiant Divorce Solutions after 18 years working as a financial planner for Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, and most recently, his own firm, Woodson Wealth Management. Lima brings a wealth of knowledge in the areas of financial planning, investment strategy, and incentive compensation. Jamie has a degree in finance and received his MBA from National University in San Diego. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, ADS’s mandate is to approach all of the advice provided from a fiduciary perspective.
To learn more about Allegiant Divorce Solutions, please visit www.allegiantds.com.
About Allegiant Divorce Solutions
Allegiant Divorce Solutions is a divorce financial planning firm dedicated to helping people prepare for, navigate, and recover financially from divorce.
