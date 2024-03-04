Office of Neighborhood Services and Operation Warm to donate 10,000 Coats to Boston Families

The Office of Neighborhood Services has announced a collaboration with Operation Warm to donate 10,000 coats to Boston families in need.

Today, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) announced a collaboration with Operation Warm to donate 10,000 brand-new coats to children in need across Boston. The Office of Neighborhood Services will lead in the distribution of coats to support Boston Public School students and children from low-income communities. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope among underserved children through essential programs that connect them to vital community resources.

“Every child deserves to feel warm and supported in their community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our Office of Neighborhood Services always steps up for Boston’s families, especially those with the greatest need. I’m thankful to them, Operation Warm, and our additional City departments for their work in helping distribute these coats.”

Operation Warm has served over 5 million children alongside its partners across North America. For over 25 years, Operation Warm and its esteemed supporters have utilized the gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need.

“Our partnership with the City of Boston to provide new winter coats for children in need speaks volumes about our shared dedication to warmth, comfort, and dignity for all,” said Operation Warm’s Founder and CEO, Dick Sanford. “Together, we're not just giving coats; we're wrapping children in care and confidence, ensuring they face winter with strength and security.”

The Office of Neighborhood Services partners with local organizations to help distribute resources directly to Boston families and individuals. The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement, Office of Emergency Management, Coordinated Response Team, and Community Safety will partner with ONS to distribute the 10,000 coats directly to Boston Public Schools, Immigrant Family Services Institute, Heading Home, Catholic Charities, and Brazilian Worker Center.

“We are so thankful to Operation Warm for their generous donation to keep children in our city warm and put a smile on their face,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services has so much gratitude for partners locally and nationally who have a heart for simply serving the community.”

This announcement builds off of ONS’s commitment to supporting residents and empowering Boston’s families. Last year, ONS partnered with Toys for Tots, Commonwealth Kitchen, and Stop and Shop to provide food and toys to families in Boston during the holiday season.

"When you're not accustomed to New England winters, the fear of not having proper winter gear can be quite daunting. Having so many coats available for families in need is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Immigrant Family Services Institute Executive Director Geralde Gabeau. “As leaders who work closely with newly arrived families every day, this generous donation brings us peace of mind, knowing that our children have access to what they need to have fun outside."

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.