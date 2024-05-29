Fidesic AP Announces Multi-Entity Integration for Microsoft D365 Business Central

Make Payables Awesome!

Vendor invoices are now easier to process for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central users with Binary Stream Multi-Entity Management (MEM).

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users with multiple locations or entities can now process vendor payments faster and more accurately with the release of Fidesic AP’s direct integration with MEM for Business Central, Fidesic announced today.

Fidesic AP has been in the Business Central space since 2021 and launched their native BC integration on AppSource in 2023. Now, with this latest release for multi-entity, existing and future Business Central and Binary Stream MEM users can pay vendors easily across locations and lines of business. See Fidesic for MEM on AppSource

“We’ve been partnering with Binary Stream in the GP space for years because their Multi-Entity Management solution delivers the functionality our customers truly need and because the people at Binary Stream are great to work with,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic AP’s Head Product Manager. “Fidesic customers have seen real success through this partnership, so the integration with Binary Stream MEM has been a priority for us since we decided to enter the Business Central space.”

Fidesic AP offers AI powered invoice data capture and unrivaled multi-entity invoice processing capabilities for BC with intuitive workflows for better tracking and visibility. Fidesic for BC now works directly with Binary Stream Multi-Entity Management allowing a seamless data flow between systems.

"This is an exciting time for us in the Business Central space, there’s just so much room for innovation and growth. Together with Fidesic AP, we're revolutionizing the accounts payable landscape for businesses with multiple locations and entities,” said Lak Chahal, Binary Stream’s CEO.

Fidesic’s AP Automation Solution is the most efficient way to visualize and manage the entire multiple-entity management accounts payable approval process inside D365 BC, with flexible fulfillment services for Electronic Payments or Paper Check.

About Fidesic

The Fidesic team is committed to being simplifiers for their customers, partners, as well as internally. Fideisc cares about your success and we can help by making your accounts payable process work better inside Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central. Learn more about Fidesic’s BC integration: D365 Business Central Accounts Payable Automation

About Binary Stream

Binary Stream is an award-winning, Microsoft Gold certified partner with over 20 years of experience developing enterprise-grade solutions that enhance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Dynamics GP. Covering critical functions including subscription billing automation, lease administration, multi-entity management, and supply chain optimization, our solutions support thousands of users in over 30 countries. BinaryStream.com