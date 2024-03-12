Healthgrades Names Pioneers Medical Center a 2024 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ Recipient

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

Pioneers Medical Center among top 15% in nation for patient experience

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement, along with Pioneers Medical Center’s accomplishments as a 2024 Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ recipient, reflects Pioneers Medical Center’s commitment to providing an exceptional care experience for patients and their loved ones.

"We are honored to receive recognition from Healthgrades," said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center. "Pioneers Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality and personalized care and we believe that an exceptional patient experience is an integral part of this care. Our entire staff is dedicated to going above and beyond to ensure that each patient receives the best possible experience. It is extremely rewarding to see these efforts acknowledged.”

To identify the top hospitals for patient experience, Healthgrades applies a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data submitted by the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perceptions of their hospital care, from cleanliness and noise levels to medication explanations and staff responsiveness. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January 2022 to December 2022. Of those hospitals evaluated, Pioneers Medical Center outperformed its peers–based on feedback from their own patients–to achieve this award.

“We commend Pioneers Medical Center for going above and beyond to provide a best-in-class care experience for patients during their hospital stay,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data sciences at Healthgrades. “Pioneers Medical Center’s dedication to superior patient care is particularly impressive given recent declines in patient satisfaction scores across the country. We look forward to their continued leadership and commitment to ensuring the health and wellness of all patients.”

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete Outstanding Patient Experience Award Methodology. A patient-friendly overview of our methodology is also available here.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. Pioneers Medical Center’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, large group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy, and Platejoy which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. Each month, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.