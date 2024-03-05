ITOrizon Recognized by ISG as a Contender in 2023 for Oracle Cloud Applications and Technology Ecosystem Services
ITOrizon Continues to Ascend as a Promising Services Provider for Oracle Cloud Applications & Tech Ecosystem Services - Recognized by ISG as a Contender in 2023
We are eager to leverage our Oracle SCM expertise to empower our clients, facilitating growth, optimizing costs, and navigating the competitive global business landscape.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous achievement for the second consecutive year, ITOrizon Inc, a global leader in End-to-End IT Supply Chain Ecosystem Services, has clinched its status as a formidable contender for delivering top-notch Oracle Ecosystem services, as recognized by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
— Sathish Kumar Thirumoorthy, SVP - Global Oracle Sales and Services
ISG's exhaustive evaluation encompasses service providers dedicated to empowering enterprises with Oracle enterprise software and cutting-edge cloud infrastructure technology. A comprehensive survey was conducted, engaging a larger number of Oracle service providers across three service areas, symbolizing the digital services and products that enterprises routinely engage in.
The survey findings were unveiled in December 2023 as part of the ISG Provider Lens™ for Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2023—an all-encompassing report spotlighting leading firms providing Oracle ecosystem services, including consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services.
The report meticulously evaluates three critical areas:
1. Consulting and Advisory Services: Assessing service providers pivotal in assisting enterprises in maximizing the value of their Oracle investments, facilitating the modernization, optimization, and transformation of business operations.
2. Implementation and Integration Services: Evaluating providers specializing in the seamless implementation and integration of Oracle applications and infrastructure technologies, encompassing the development of implementation plans, data migration strategies, cloud deployment, and ensuring robust security and governance.
3. Managed Services: Covering providers offering turnkey managed services for running enterprise clients' businesses, covering technical and operational tasks, with support delivered onsite, offsite, or both. Emphasis is placed on providers offering hands-on training in Oracle applications and technologies.
This recognition underscores ITOrizon's exceptional capabilities in Oracle's Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services, and Managed Services.
"Securing recognition from ISG for the second year in a row is a significant achievement for us," expressed Sathish Kumar Thirumoorthy, Senior Vice-President - Global Oracle Sales and Services at ITOrizon. "We are eager to leverage our Oracle SCM expertise to empower our clients, facilitating growth, optimizing costs, and navigating the competitive global business landscape."
ITOrizon continues to showcase robust expertise in the Oracle PaaS Technologies and Oracle Cloud SaaS Supply Chain Suite, encompassing inventory management, product management, manufacturing, maintenance, supply chain planning, order management, procurement, advanced procurement, logistics (WMS & OTM), and IoT (asset monitoring, fleet monitoring, production monitoring). The company's proven track record signifies its commitment to assisting enterprises in maximizing the value of their ecosystem investments, thereby outpacing disruption and competition through comprehensive end-to-end supply chain IT ecosystem service delivery.
About ITOrizon
ITOrizon is a Global Services Company that offers domain expertise, industry best practices, and technical astute to attain excellence in Supply Chain Processes, Operational Innovation, and Digitalization programs. We have a solution-driven approach to our Customers, Projects, and SCM Solution Design. For more information, visit www.itorizon.com.
Hemamalini Arunachalam
ITOrizon Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube