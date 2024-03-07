Basketball Legend Julius Erving Becomes Brand Ambassador for FreedomPop
Seniors often live on limited incomes and deserve a higher level of customer care,” said Erving. “I turned 74 last month, and as a senior myself, I’m proud to team up with FreedomPop.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreedomPop (https://www.freedompop.com) announced today that basketball legend Julius Erving (known as Dr. J) will be front-and-center in spreading the word about FreedomPop, America’s cell service for seniors.
Originally launched in 2011, FreedomPop’s discounted wireless service — sold nationwide in Target, Walmart, and online — is shifting its strategic focus to serve what the company considers a segment of the wireless market that has been neglected for far too long.
“Seniors often live on limited incomes and deserve a higher level of customer care,” said Erving. “I turned 74 last month, and as a senior myself, I’m proud to team up with FreedomPop.”
FreedomPop has been rebuilt specifically to serve America’s growing number of seniors with plans starting at just $10 per month for unlimited talk and text on a nationwide 5G network. With its newly redesigned website, the company is focused on ease-of-use and exceptional customer care.
“We’re particularly proud that our customer service representatives are trained to pick up the phone in two minutes or less and guide seniors through our specially designed easy-to-switch process,” said Joshua Gordon, CEO of FreedomPop’s parent company, RedPocket Mobile.
Because seniors often lack the mobility to travel to retail stores or service locations to get upgrades or repairs, FreedomPop’s customer service representatives walk seniors through switching their wireless service from the comfort of their own homes. FreedomPop plans see users saving an average of 50% or more per month and lets them keep their phone number. FreedomPop gives seniors a way to stay connected to their family and friends while saving money.
About Julius Erving:
Julius Erving, the great and wondrous "Dr. J," was the dominant player of his era, an innovator who changed the way the game was played. Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of his time, he is often considered to have been the main catalyst for the ABA-NBA merger in 1976 and is credited with taking the slam dunk mainstream. Over the course of his career, Erving won three championships, four MVP awards in the ABA and NBA, three scoring titles with the ABA and NBA, was a 16-time All-Star and retired as the third-highest scorer in pro basketball history with 30,026 career points. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and named to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.
A gracious, dignified and disciplined man, Erving was an ideal ambassador for the game. His actions off the court are as inspiring as his athletic achievements. Since Erving’s retirement from the NBA, he has made it his personal mission to affect change, make a difference in the lives of others, and give back to the athletic and African American communities. In recent years, he has supported numerous causes and organizations including the American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, March of Dimes, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Alliance for Lupus Research, The Boys and Girls Club, The University of Massachusetts, Widener University, and Philadelphia University.
About FreedomPop
FreedomPop is a dedicated team of wireless service professionals who recognized a significant gap in the market: no corporate carrier truly prioritized seniors' needs. They reimagined cell service for seniors with FreedomPop. Freedom from high-priced bills, relentless rate hikes, the endless waits for customer service, and the confusing, temporary promotions offered by mainstream corporate carriers. Regular plans start at just $10 per month for unlimited talk and text with full nationwide coverage and 1GB of blazing-fast 5G internet - and switching is simple.
