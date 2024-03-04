Zwicker Concurrent Resolution to Recommend the Establishment of a Visitor’s Center at Princeton Battlefield State Park Advances

TRENTON – The Senate Environment and Energy Committee advanced a concurrent resolution today that urges the New Jersey State Park Service to build a visitor’s center at Princeton Battlefield State Park thanks to Senator Andrew Zwicker.

“Princeton Battlefield State Park is a pivotal place in American Revolutionary history. It is the site where the Battle of Princeton took place and ended ten days of excruciating fighting with a victory for George Washington and his troops,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon). “The upcoming semiquincentennial anniversary of the American Revolution is the perfect opportunity to build a state-of-the-art visitor’s center at the park where we can preserve this important history and provide educational opportunities to the public.”

Currently, the Princeton Battlefield Society, a public 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers educational tours and materials about the site. The Battlefield houses a small museum in the historic home of William Clark, a memorial Colonnade, several informational plaques, and a descendent of the Mercer Oak, a tree that stood during the battle.

The concurrent resolution, SCR-58, advanced out of committee in a 5-0 vote.