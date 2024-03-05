The American Association of Feline Practitioners Announces New Chronic Pain Educational Toolkit

AAFP Logo

The American Association of Feline Practitioners announces the Chronic Pain Toolkit designed to address this critical issue.

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the trusted leader in feline health and wellbeing for the veterinary community and cat caregivers, announces the availability of the Chronic Pain Education Toolkit, an online resource designed to equip veterinary professionals with the insight and tools needed to effectively address this critical issue.

“As our knowledge and understanding of pain in the domestic cat continues to expand, the AAFP Chronic Pain Educational Toolkit will now add to existing resources and provide guidance on improving the quality of life for cats with chronic pain,” said Kelly St. Denis, MSc, DVM, DABVP (Feline), Chronic Pain Toolkit Chair. “Developed by individuals at the forefront of treating pain in domestic cats, the AAFP Chronic Pain Educational Toolkit provides veterinary professionals with an easy-to-access and easy-to-use resource for understanding, diagnosing, and managing chronic pain in cats.”

This comprehensive toolkit offers:

• In-depth understanding of chronic pain: Learn about the pathology, types, and prevalence of chronic pain in cats, enabling you to better predict and identify its presence.

• Enhanced assessment tools: Explore various assessment methods, including those involving both the veterinary professional and the cat caregiver, to gain a comprehensive picture of the cat's condition.

• Science-based treatment strategies: Discover effective therapy goals with practical applications, incorporating pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and environmental modifications.

• Patient and caregiver support: Gain valuable insights into supporting the cat and the caregiver throughout the management process, fostering a collaborative and successful approach.

The AAFP Chronic Pain Educational Toolkit offers streamlined access to vital information, with organized sections covering chronic pain definitions, prevalence, assessment methods, therapy goals, and patient and caregiver support strategies. Accessible as downloadable PDFs, the Toolkit ensures easy retrieval of essential information online or offline.

The development of the Chronic Pain Management Toolkit was made possible thanks to an educational grant provided by Zoetis. Access the AAFP Chronic Pain Management Toolkit for Cats at catvets.com/chronic-pain-toolkit.

