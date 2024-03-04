IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SCF SECURITIES CUSTOMERS: PLEASE CONTACT THE LAW FIRM OF KLAYMANTOSKES
ALL SCF SECURITIES CUSTOMERS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY REVIEW THEIR ACCOUNTS FOR INVESTMENT LOSSESNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes has commenced an investigation into SCF Securities, and urges all current and former customers who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss their legal rights.
Our law firm can help determine if your investment loss is due to fraud, financial advisor misconduct, or unsuitable investment advice. Depending on your circumstances, you may be entitled to recover your losses through FINRA arbitration.
Financial advisors and their firms are responsible for providing suitable investment advice and must act in the best interest of their customers. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.
KlaymanToskes is a leading law firm whose sole focus is in the area of securities arbitration and litigation. The firm has represented thousands of brokerage clients throughout the world that maintained accounts with U.S. brokerage firms, resulting in the recovery of over $250 million in FINRA arbitration cases.
Current and former customers of SCF Securities who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at 888-997-9956 or by email at lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss recovery options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com