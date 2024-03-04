Attorney General Hilgers Announces National Consumer Protection Week

Lincoln -- In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Mike Hilgers is encouraging Nebraskans to take proactive steps to safeguard their personal information and online accounts.

Because of the frequency of online shopping, banking, and social media, personal data has become increasingly valuable and vulnerable. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ranked privacy, data security, and cyber threats within the Top Ten Fraud Complaints last year. From identity theft to financial fraud, the impact of any compromise in data security can lead to financial loss, reputation damage, and even personal safety risks.

Nebraskans are experiencing an increase in hacked social media and email accounts and submitting frequent complaints to the Attorney General’s Consumer Affairs Response Team. The FTC has provided detailed information on how to recover an account that has been hacked.

Preventing fraud is the best way to protect your data. Free resources are available to consumers interested in protecting their privacy and increasing data security.

To learn more or report fraud, visit ProtectTheGoodLife@Nebraska.gov or call the Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682. For helpful tips, consider following our Twitter page @ProtectNE.

Nebraskans interested in scheduling an in-person training on consumer protection issues for their organization or school can submit their request online or call (402) 471-3878. All presentations are provided free of charge.