Ocaquatics Swim School Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence and Embarks on a New Journey as a 100% Employee-Owned Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocaquatics Swim School, a trailblazer in swim safety and instruction in Miami-Dade County, is proud to commemorate its 30th anniversary with a significant transition to becoming a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Owner Trust. This landmark achievement not only highlights Ocaquatics' unwavering dedication to swim safety and education but also marks a new chapter in its storied history, emphasizing its commitment to its employees and the community.
Since its inception, Ocaquatics Swim School has expanded its footprint from outdoor pools to five independent, state-of-the-art facilities across Miami-Dade County. Through these facilities, Ocaquatics has imparted lifesaving swim skills to over 2.5 million students, currently teaching more than 6,500 children per week. In a region like South Florida, where water is an integral part of the landscape, Ocaquatics' mission has never been more critical.
On March 1, Miren Oca, the visionary CEO and founder of Ocaquatics, announced the creation of an Employee Owner Trust, making Ocaquatics one of only thirty companies in the United States to adopt this progressive business model. As a result, 47 of the longest-tenured staff members were made co-owners of the company, a move that underscores Ocaquatics' commitment to its team's future, freedom, and flexibility.
Under this new ownership structure, these employee-owners will benefit from 401k bonuses and profit-sharing bonuses at the end of each year, in addition to their regular salaries. This innovative approach not only aims to ensure a comfortable retirement for the staff but also to guarantee that Ocaquatics continues to thrive and serve the community with the same passion and excellence.
Miren Oca expressed her enthusiasm for the transition, stating, "This decision was made with our team and community at heart. We've always believed in paying forward our good fortune and fostering strong community ties. Becoming a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Owner Trust aligns perfectly with our values and our commitment to swim safety and education. It was also crucial for us to keep ownership local to preserve our mission and values, especially our dedication to being a B corp and our lifelong commitment to making a positive impact in our community."
Ocaquatics Swim School's transition to an employee-owned model is a testament to its innovative leadership and its dedication to both its employees and the community it serves. As Ocaquatics embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to its mission of teaching swim and water safety, ensuring that its legacy will continue to make waves for years to come.
For more information about Ocaquatics Swim School and its programs, please visit https://www.ocaquatics.com
About Ocaquatics Swim School
Ocaquatics Swim School has been at the forefront of swim safety and education in the Miami-Dade County for 30 years. With a mission to teach families the importance of water safety and provide swim lessons in a loving, safe, and fun environment, Ocaquatics has grown to operate five state-of-the-art facilities throughout the county. As a newly transitioned 100% employee-owned company, Ocaquatics continues to set the standard for excellence in swim instruction and community engagement.
Warren Cohn
Warren Cohn
RocketShipPR
+1 917-796-7463
Warren@RocketshipPR.com