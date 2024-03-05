NY Ketamine Infusions Launches Groundbreaking Ketamine Treatment Program for Alcohol Dependence
NYKI introduces cutting-edge treatment for alcohol dependence for those seeking something beyond traditional treatments e.g. rehab, CBT, or support groups.
We look forward to partnering with addiction specialists and providers to provide comprehensive care to this population. Together, we can offer hope and healing to those battling alcohol dependence.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol dependence continues to be a pervasive issue affecting millions of individuals in the New York City area, yet most go without getting the help they need. According to recent statistics, over 1.2 million New Yorkers are suspected of struggling with alcohol use disorder (Source: SAMHSA). In response to this pressing need for effective treatment options, NY Ketamine Infusions (NYKI) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Ketamine for Alcohol Dependence (KAD) program.
Ketamine, a medication known for its anesthetic properties, has shown remarkable promise in treating alcohol dependence by targeting the underlying maladaptive reward memories associated with addiction. Research studies have demonstrated that ketamine therapy can disrupt these harmful patterns, leading to a significant reduction in alcohol intake and promoting a healthier lifestyle.
The ideal candidate for KAD treatments is a patient with mild to moderate alcohol dependance, especially if associated with depression and/or anxiety, without a history of complicated alcohol withdrawal, who desires a transformative change to a healthier lifestyle.
As the most experienced ketamine clinic in the nation, NY Ketamine Infusions has a long history of providing cutting-edge treatments and a relentless pursuit of safe and effective solutions for depression, PTSD, anxiety and chronic pain. Now, with the introduction of the KAD program, the clinic aims to expand its impact and reach by addressing the urgent need for effective solutions in the field of addiction treatment.
Dr. Glen Brooks, Founder and Medical Director of NY Ketamine Infusions, expressed excitement about the clinic's latest endeavor, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our expertise in ketamine therapy to the metro NYC area for the treatment of alcohol dependence. With our extensive experience and best-in-class medical team, we are well-positioned to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals struggling with addiction."
Dr. Robert Glatter, Medical Director of NY Ketamine Infusions, added, "We look forward to partnering with addiction specialists and healthcare providers to provide comprehensive care to this underserved population. Together, we can offer hope and healing to those battling alcohol dependence."
For more information about our KAD program, interested patients and families and mental health and addiction providers can visit the practice’s website at www.nyketamine.com or call (917) 261-7370 for a free consultation.
About Us:
NY Ketamine Infusions offers personalized and private care via Intravenous Ketamine to those suffering from depression, PTSD, anxiety, alcohol dependence and chronic pain. NYKI has more clinical experience than any other ketamine center in the nation delivering this highly effective treatment alternative to more than 8,000 patients. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Glen Brooks, MD who is the nation’s leading practitioner of ketamine infusion therapy & is a recognized expert in the field. NYKI OutcomeMD data states 84% of patients experience noticeable improvement (based on 2200+ patients seen since Jan. 2022). We are open 7 days a week with multiple convenient locations in the NYC Metro area including NYC, Long Island and Westchester.
