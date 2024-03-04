Secretary Hargett, Division of Elections Remind Voters to Text to Report Suspected Fraud During March 5 Election

Tennesseans can also call toll-free at 1-877-850-4959 to report suspicious activity.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ahead of tomorrow's Presidential Preference and County Primaries, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Division of Elections want to remind all registered voters casting a ballot they have two avenues for reporting voter fraud or other suspicious activity — via text or by calling the Department of State's toll-free hotline.

"Tennessee is ranked number one in the nation for election integrity because of the laws the General Assembly has passed and because of the dedication of election officials in implementing those laws," said Secretary Hargett. "All registered voters should know it is easy to cast a ballot in Tennessee but hard to cheat. However, if voters notice anything unusual, we urge them to text or call us and report potential issues."

Tennesseans can text 'TN' to 45995 using a cell phone or other texting device. They will receive a secure link where they can submit concerns directly to the Secretary of State's Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any other Election Day impropriety. It works with county election commissions, district attorneys, and other parties to take appropriate action.

"Other organizations may offer voters ways to report election issues, but they are not affiliated with us," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "We created our reporting systems as the industry standards, so Tennesseans know we are the trusted source for election information. They can be confident that their concerns are getting to the correct place because we work with local county election commissions to help Tennesseans have a positive voting experience."

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to Election Day questions by calling the Division of Elections Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

The March 5 Presidential Preference Primary ballot was certified and set on Dec. 13, 2023. Some candidates for president suspended their campaign after the ballot was set. It was too late for their names to be removed from the ballot. Voters will not only be selecting their preferred presidential candidate, but they will also be selecting candidate delegates and letting their voices be heard in local primary elections. All registered voters can find their polling location and access voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, through the free GoVoteTN app or by visiting GoVoteTN.gov.

The Secretary of State's office is Tennessee's trusted source for election information, and Tennessee is ranked number one in the nation for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation.