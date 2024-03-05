Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth Introduces Pet-Friendly Rehab and Addiction Treatment

Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth Recovery Unplugged Drug Rehab - Steven Tyler performance

Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth invites individuals struggling with addiction to experience our pet-friendly addiction treatment services.

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, U.S., March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth, renowned for its innovative music-infused approach to addiction treatment, proudly announces its pet-friendly rehabilitation and addiction treatment services. Situated in Lake Worth, Florida, at 3153 Canada Court, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461, this initiative reflects Recovery Unplugged's commitment to providing comprehensive, supportive care that recognizes the importance of pets in the recovery process.

Embracing the Healing Power of Pets:

Understanding the profound bond between individuals and their pets, Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth extends its holistic approach to include furry companions in the rehabilitation journey. Research has shown that pets can significantly reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation, enhancing the overall success of substance abuse treatment.

Supporting Your Recovery Journey Together:

At Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth, we believe that pets are family. By offering pet-friendly rehabilitation and addiction treatment services, we empower individuals to embark on their recovery journey without the worry of leaving their beloved companions behind. Our facilities across the country welcome dogs and specific animals, ensuring that clients can receive the support they need while nurturing their bond with their pets.

A Commitment to Responsible Pet Ownership:

Clients bringing their pets to rehab are responsible for their care, including safety, feeding, grooming, and supervision. To ensure a positive experience for all, pets must be up to date with vaccinations, well-behaved, and compatible with the rehabilitation environment. Recovery Unplugged®'s admissions team is available to address questions and concerns regarding bringing pets to treatment.

Join Us in Embracing Recovery, Together:

Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Lake Worth invites individuals struggling with addiction, along with their furry companions, to experience our pet-friendly rehabilitation and addiction treatment services. Don't let concerns about your pet hold you back from seeking the help you deserve. Contact our admissions team today to learn more about how you can embark on your recovery journey hand-in-paw.

For inquiries or to begin your path to recovery with your pet by your side, please contact (561) 431-9177.

How can your pet help you with rehab?