Pip5k1{gamma} regulates axon formation by limiting Rap1 activity

During their differentiation, neurons establish a highly polarized morphology by forming axons and dendrites. Cortical and hippocampal neurons initially extend several short neurites that all have the potential to become an axon. One of these neurites is then selected as the axon by a combination of positive and negative feedback signals that promote axon formation and prevent the remaining neurites from developing into axons. Here, we show that Pip5k1γ is required for the formation of a single axon as a negative feedback signal that regulates C3G and Rap1 through the generation of phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P 2 ). Impairing the function of Pip5k1γ results in a hyper-activation of the Fyn/C3G/Rap1 pathway, which induces the formation of supernumerary axons. Application of a hyper-osmotic shock to modulate membrane tension has a similar effect, increasing Rap1 activity and inducing the formation of supernumerary axons. In both cases, the induction of supernumerary axons can be reverted by expressing constitutively active Pip5k. Our results show that PI(4,5)P 2 -dependent membrane properties limit the activity of C3G and Rap1 to ensure the extension of a single axon.

(A) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with a control vector or vectors for constitutively active Pip5k1α (αCA) and cultured in NBM (vehicle) or exposed to a hyper-osmotic shock at 1 d.i.v. for 48 h with NBM supplemented with 50 mM sucrose. The length of single or supernumerary axons is shown (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (B) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with a vector for NES-GFP-PH-PLCδ1 and cultured in NBM (vehicle) or exposed to a hyper-osmotic shock at 1 d.i.v. for 48 h with NBM supplemented with 50 mM sucrose. Pseudocolored images display the relative fluorescence intensity (scale: bright yellow and black represent the maximum and minimum intensity, respectively). (B, C) Relative fluorescence intensity of NES-GFP-PH-PLCδ1 is quantified for (A) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). White arrows mark axons, and green arrows mark the cell body. Scale bars: 20 μm. Values are means ± SEM. (B, C) : unpaired t test; (C): one-way ANOVA.

(A) Cortical neurons were exposed to a hyper-osmotic shock at 2 d.i.v. for 5 h by replacing the culture medium NBM (Veh) with NBM supplemented with 50 mM sucrose or sorbitol as indicated. The amount of active GTP-bound Rap1 was quantified by pull-down assays using bacterially expressed GST-RBD (Ras/Rap-binding domain) and analyzed by Western blot with the indicated antibodies. Detection of Tuj1 confirmed the analysis of comparable amounts of lysate. The molecular weight is indicated in kD. (A, B) Normalized ratio of active to total Rap1 is shown (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (C, E) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with control or knockdown vectors (RNAi, green) for C3G (C) or Rap1 (E) and cultured in NBM or exposed to a hyper-osmotic shock at 1 d.i.v. for 48 h with NBM supplemented with 100 mM sucrose or sorbitol. Neurons were stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. (C, D, E, F) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (C, E) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (G) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with vectors for control or constitutively active Pip5k1α (αCA, green) and cultured in NBM supplemented with 50 mM sucrose or sorbitol at 1 d.i.v. for 48 h. Neurons were stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. (G, H) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (G) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). White arrows mark axons. Scale bars: 20 μm. Values are means ± SEM. (B, D, F, H) : one-way ANOVA.

(A) Schematic representation of the culture conditions used to expose neurons to a hyper- or hypo-osmotic shock. (B) Hippocampal neurons were exposed to a hyper-osmotic shock at 1 d.i.v. for 48 or 5 h by replacing the culture medium NBM (vehicle) with NBM supplemented with 50 mM sucrose or sorbitol as indicated. Neurons were stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (green) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. (B, C) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (B) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (D) Hippocampal neurons were exposed to a hypo-osmotic shock at 1 d.i.v. for 48 or 5 h by replacing the culture medium NBM (vehicle) with NBM diluted to 75% or 50% NBM with water. Neurons were stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (green) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. (D, E) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (D) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (F) Hippocampal neurons were cultured in NBM (vehicle) or 50 mM sucrose- or sorbitol-supplemented NBM as indicated for 24 h and exposed to a hypo-osmotic shock by replacing the medium at 1 d.i.v. with normal NBM. Neurons were stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (green) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. (F, G) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (F) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). Scale bars: 20 μm. Values are means ± SEM. (C, E, G) : one-way ANOVA.

(A, B) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with control or knockdown vectors (RNAi, green) directed against C3G (A) or Rap1 (B), treated with vehicle (DMSO) or UNC3230 for 72 h, and stained with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. White arrows mark axons. Scale bars: 20 μm. (A, B, C, D) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (A, B) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). Values are means ± SEM. (C, D) : one-way ANOVA.

To confirm the involvement of C3G and Rap1, neurons were transfected with knockdown vectors for C3G or Rap1 and Pip5k1γ activity was inhibited by treatment with UNC3230 for 72 h ( Figs 4A and B and S3G and H ). The knockdown of Rap1 or C3G blocked axon formation in controls, as reported before ( Schwamborn & Püschel, 2004 ; Shah & Püschel, 2016 ; Shah et al, 2017 ). The formation of supernumerary axons after inhibition of Pip5k1γ was suppressed by the knockdown of either C3G or Rap1 ( Fig 4C and D ). These results confirm that the phenotype induced by the loss of Pip5k1γ results from an over-activation of the C3G/Rap1 cascade. Together, these findings show that PI(4,5)P 2 produced by Pip5k1γ acts as a signal that restricts the localization and activation of Rap1 to a single neurite by regulating Fyn and C3G activity. Suppression of the Pip5k1γ-mediated negative feedback signal results in activation of the Fyn/C3G/Rap1 pathway in multiple neurites, leading to the extension of supernumerary axons.

Immunofluorescence analysis of neurons that had not yet fully polarized (2 d.i.v.) revealed that phospho-Tyr515-C3G and active Rap1 are preferentially localized to a single neurite in control neurons ( Fig 3F and H ). Interestingly, the inhibition of Pip5k1γ for 5 h at 2 d.i.v. leads to a non-polarized distribution of both phospho-Tyr515-C3G and active Rap1 in multiple neurites. The polarization index of phospho-Tyr515-C3G decreased from 3.3 ± 0.2 a.u. in controls to 1.6 ± 0.1 a.u. in treated neurons, and of active Rap1, from 3.6 ± 0.3 a.u. in control neurons to 1.6 ± 0.1 a.u. in treated neurons ( Fig 3G and I ). These results indicate that the production of PI(4,5)P 2 is required to restrict Rap1 function to a single neurite.

(A) Cortical neurons were treated with vehicle (Veh, DMSO) or UNC3230 (UNC) as indicated. Src family kinases phosphorylated at Tyr416 were immunoprecipitated and analyzed by Western blot with an anti-Fyn antibody as indicated. Detection of Tuj1 confirmed the analysis of comparable amounts of lysate. (A, B) Normalized ratio of phospho-Tyr416-Fyn to total Fyn is shown (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (C) Cortical neurons were treated as in (A), and the amount of active GTP-bound Rap1 was quantified by a pull-down assay using bacterially expressed GST-RBD (Ras/Rap-binding domain) and analyzed by Western blot with the indicated antibodies. The levels of phospho-Tyr515-C3G and total C3G were analyzed from lysates of cultured neurons. Detection of Tuj1 confirmed the analysis of comparable amounts of lysate. (C, D, E) Normalized ratio of active to total Rap1 (D) and phospho-Tyr515-C3G to total C3G (E) is shown (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). The molecular weight is indicated in kD. (F, H) Hippocampal neurons were treated with vehicle (DMSO) or UNC3230 for 5 h at 2 d.i.v. and stained with anti-phospho-Tyr515-C3G (green) and anti-C3G (magenta) (F) or with anti-GTP-Rap1 (red) and anti-Rap1 (cyan, total Rap1) (G) antibodies. Red arrows mark the neurite with the strongest signal, whereas yellow arrows mark the other neurites. (F, G, H, I) Polarization index was calculated for (F, H) as the fluorescence intensity (a.u.) of the brightest neurite divided by the average fluorescence intensity (a.u.) of the other minor neurites of the same cell. Scale bar: 20 μm. Values are means ± SEM. (B, D, E, G, I) : unpaired t test.

(A) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with vectors for constitutively active Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β (Pip5k1αCA and Pip5k1βCA) and a control or Pip5k1γ knockdown vector and stained with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. White arrows indicate axons. (A, B) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for (A) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (A, C) Length of single or supernumerary axons is shown for (A) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). Scale bars: 20 μm. Values are means ± SEM. (B, C) : one-way ANOVA.

The comparable defects in neuronal polarization after the knockdown of each Pip5k isoform suggest that they do not act redundantly and the function of all three isoforms is required for normal neuronal polarity. To determine the extent to which the different isoforms can compensate for each other, we tested whether the expression of Pip5ks can rescue the knockdown of Pip5k1γ. The overexpression of wild-type Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β did not restore a normal neuronal morphology after suppression of Pip5k1γ, unlike the expression of RNAi-resistant Pip5k1γ ( Fig S3C ). However, the expression of constitutively active membrane-targeted Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β (Pip5k1αCA or Pip5k1βCA) was able to rescue the loss of Pip5k1γ and restore normal polarity with a single axon ( Fig 2A and B ). Notably, the expression of Pip5k1αCA or Pip5k1βCA itself did not affect neuronal polarity but strongly reduced axon length in both control and Pip5k1γ knockdown neurons ( Fig 2C ; control: 322 ± 8 μm; Pip5k1αCA: 167 ± 9 μm; Pip5k1βCA: 193 ± 10 μm; Pip5k1γ RNAi: 317 ± 12 μm; Pip5k1γ RNAi + Pip5k1αCA: 199 ± 13 μm; Pip5k1γ RNAi + Pip5k1βCA: 200 ± 10 μm). Therefore, the constitutive recruitment of Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β to the plasma membrane is sufficient to support the production of PI(4,5)P 2 that blocks the formation of supernumerary axons. Taken together, these results indicate that Pip5ks are essential for the establishment of normal neuronal polarity by preventing the formation of supernumerary axons and ensuring the extension of a single axon.

(A) Representative images are shown for hippocampal neurons treated with vehicle (DMSO), ISA-2011B (Pip5k1α inhibitor), or UNC3230 (Pip5k1γ inhibitor) and stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (green) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. White arrows mark axons. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Hippocampal neurons were treated with vehicle (DMSO), ISA-2011B (ISA), and/or UNC3230 (UNC) for 72 h as indicated. The percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown (n = 4 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (C) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with expression vectors for Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β and control or knockdown vectors for Pip5k1γ (RNAi) as indicated, and neuronal polarization was analyzed at 3 d.i.v. as in (B). (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (D) Hippocampal neurons were treated with vehicle (DMSO) or UNC3230 (UNC) for 5 h at 1 d.i.v., and neuronal polarization was analyzed at 3 d.i.v. as in (B) (n = 4 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (E) Cortical neurons were treated with vehicle (Veh, DMSO) or UNC3230 (UNC) as indicated, and the amount of active GTP-bound Rap1 was quantified by a pull-down assay using bacterially expressed GST-RBD (Ras/Rap-binding domain) and analyzed by Western blot with the indicated antibodies. The levels of phospho-Tyr515-C3G and total C3G were analyzed from neuronal lysates. Detection of Tuj1 confirmed the analysis of comparable amounts of lysate. The molecular weight is indicated in kD. (F) Normalized ratio of active to total Rap1 and phospho-Tyr515-C3G to total C3G is shown (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (G) HEK293T cells were co-transfected with vectors for EGFP-C3G (C3G) and control (Ctrl) or C3G knockdown vectors (miRNA) expressing GFP. The expression of C3G and comparable transfection efficiency were analyzed by Western blot using the indicated antibodies. The molecular weight is indicated in kD. (G, H) Efficiency of the knockdown construct was quantified for (G) (unpaired t test; n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). Values are means ± SEM. (B, C, D) : one-way ANOVA.

To exclude that Pip5ks act through a non-catalytic mechanism, we tested the effect of pharmacological inhibitors specific for Pip5k1α (ISA-2011B, 20 mΜ) or Pip5k1γ (UNC3230, 50 nm). Treatment of neurons with ISA-2011B or UNC3230 at 0 d.i.v. for 72 h resulted in the formation of supernumerary axons ( Fig S3A and B ; control: 17% ± 1%; ISA-2011B: 48% ± 2%; UNC3230: 65% ± 5%). The combination of both inhibitors led to a similar increase in the percentage of neurons with supernumerary axons, without an apparent additive effect. The phenotype of combining the knockdown of Pip5k1β (for which there are no specific inhibitors commercially available) and the treatment with ISA-2011B and UNC3230 could not be analyzed because neurons did not survive, consistent with a previous analysis that revealed an essential function of Pip5ks for the embryonic development of neurons ( Volpicelli-Daley et al, 2010 ).

To verify that the knockdown of Pip5ks results in reduced PI(4,5)P 2 levels, the PI(4,5)P 2 sensor NES-GFP-PLCδ1-PH was expressed together with the knockdown constructs. Quantitative analysis of the fluorescence signals for GFP revealed a significant reduction in the overall level of PI(4,5)P 2 after suppression of any of the three Pip5k isoforms ( Fig 1C and D ).

(A) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with control or knockdown vectors directed against Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ expressing GFP (RNAi, green) and stained with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue, axonal marker) and anti-Map2 (magenta) antibodies. (A, B) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown (n = 4 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (C) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with a vector for NES-GFP-PH-PLCδ1 and control or knockdown vectors for Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ (red). Lower panels display the relative fluorescence intensity (pseudocolor scale: bright yellow and black represent the maximum and minimum intensity, respectively). (C, D) Relative fluorescence intensity of NES-GFP-PH-PLCδ1 is quantified for (C) (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). White/black arrows mark axons. Scale bars: 20 μm. Values are means ± SEM. (B, D) : one-way ANOVA.

(A) HEK293T cells were co-transfected with vectors for myc-Pip5k1α, myc-Pip5k1β, or myc-Pip5k1γ (upper panel), or RNAi-resistant myc-Pip5k1α, myc-Pip5k1β, or myc-Pip5k1γ and control (Ctrl) or Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ knockdown vectors (miRNA) expressing GFP (lower panel). The expression of Pip5ks and comparable transfection efficiency were analyzed by Western blot using the indicated antibodies. The molecular weight is indicated in kD. (A, B) The efficiency of the knockdown and the expression of the RNAi-resistant constructs were quantified for (A) (unpaired t test; n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (C) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with knockdown vectors expressing H2B-mRFP (magenta) directed against Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ and stained with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue) and anti-Pip5k1α, anti-Pip5k1β, or anti-Pip5k1γ (green) antibodies. White arrows mark axons. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C, D) Quantification of relative fluorescence intensity for Pip5k signals in the axon, soma, and dendrites from (C) confirms a strong reduction of the immunofluorescence signals in the whole neuron (unpaired t test; n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (E) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for hippocampal neurons transfected with control or knockdown vectors directed against Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ and RNAi-resistant vectors for the indicated Pip5ks (one-way ANOVA; n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (F) Hippocampal neurons were transfected with knockdown vectors directed against Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ, and the length of single or supernumerary axons was quantified (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (G) Percentage of unpolarized neurons without an axon (0), polarized neurons with a single axon (Axon), and neurons with supernumerary axons (Spn) is shown for cortical neurons transfected with control or knockdown vectors directed against Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β, or Pip5k1γ (one-way ANOVA; n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates).

(A) Representative images of hippocampal neurons stained at 2 d.i.v. with anti-Pip5k1α, anti-Pip5k1β, or anti-Pip5k1γ antibodies (green). Scale bars: 20 μm. (A, B) Polarization index was calculated for (A) as the fluorescence intensity (a.u.) of the neurite with the lowest signal divided by the average fluorescence intensity (a.u.) of the other minor neurites of the same cell (n = 3 independent experiments that are biological replicates). (C) Representative images of hippocampal neurons stained at 3 d.i.v. with anti-acetylated tubulin (blue, axonal marker) and anti-Pip5k1α, anti-Pip5k1β, or anti-Pip5k1γ antibodies (green). Scale bars: 20 μm. Higher magnification Airyscan images are shown in the lowest panels. Scale bars: 5 μm. Values are means ± SEM.

Staining with specific antibodies revealed that all Pip5k1 isoforms are expressed in cultured hippocampal neurons before axon formation at 2 d in vitro (d.i.v.) or after polarization at 3 d.i.v. ( Fig S1A–C ). They are detectable in the somato-dendritic and axonal compartments with only minor differences in their distribution. To explore their function during neuronal polarization, hippocampal neurons from E18 rat embryos were transfected at 0 d.i.v. with knockdown vectors targeting specifically Pip5k1α, Pip5k1β or, Pip5k1γ ( Fig S2A–D ). Neurons were cultured on poly-L-ornithine, which does not activate integrins, and axon formation was analyzed at 3 d.i.v. ( Fig 1A ) when neurons have become polarized. Axons and undifferentiated dendrites (called minor neurites) were identified by staining with antibodies for axonal (acetylated tubulin) and dendritic (Map2) markers ( Witte & Bradke, 2008 ; Di Meo et al, 2021 ; Ravindran & Püschel, 2023 ). Although most hippocampal neurons extended a single axon in controls (75% ± 2%), many developed supernumerary axons after the knockdown of Pip5k1α (62% ± 1%), Pip5k1β (64% ± 0.4%), or Pip5k1γ (69% ± 1%) ( Fig 1B ). This phenotype was rescued by the co-expression of RNAi-resistant constructs for the individual Pip5ks, confirming the specificity of the knockdown phenotype ( Fig S2A, B, and E ). The length of the axons extended after the knockdown of Pip5ks was comparable to controls ( Fig S2F ). The double knockdown of two different Pip5k isoforms did not further increase the percentage of neurons with supernumerary axons compared with the knockdown of a single isoform. The same defect in axon formation was also observed when any of the Pip5k isoforms were suppressed in cortical neurons ( Fig S2G ).

Discussion

The formation of an axon is orchestrated by several GTPases that promote the polarization of intracellular trafficking, cytoskeletal dynamics, and the expansion of the plasma membrane (Pfenninger, 2009; Kapitein & Hoogenraad, 2015; Schelski & Bradke, 2017; Quiroga et al, 2018). In this study, we show that PI(4,5)P 2 produced by Pip5kγ acts as a negative feedback signal in developing neurons that limits the activity of Rap1 GTPases, thereby ensuring the extension of a single axon (Fig 7). Knockdown or inhibition of Pip5kγ results in a de-repression of the C3G/Rap1 activity in neurites that later become dendrites and normally display a low activity of this pathway (Fig 7A). This hyper-activation in several neurites induces the formation of supernumerary axons (Fig 7B).

Figure 7. Regulation of Rap1 by PI(4,5)P2. (A) In unpolarized neurons, PI(4,5)P2 production by Pip5k1γ restricts the activation of the C3G/Rap1 pathway to a single neurite by modulating the activity of Fyn that phosphorylates and activates the Rap1-GEF C3G and, thereby, Rap1 GTPases. The activation of Rap1 in a single neurite (1) and the repression of its activity in the remaining neurites (2) lead to the formation of a single axon (1). (B) Loss of Pip5k1γ strongly reduces the levels of PI(4,5)P2 resulting in the de-repression and activation of the Fyn/C3G/Rap1 pathway in multiple neurites (3), which leads to the formation of supernumerary axons.

Changes in the amount of PI(4,5)P 2 may also affect the levels of other phosphoinositides, and we cannot exclude the possibility that this also contributes to the polarity defect (Ménager et al, 2004; Raghu et al, 2019). However, the restoration of normal polarity in Pip5k1γ knockdown neurons by active Pip5ks suggests that the production of PI(4,5)P 2 is the major factor. The hyper-activation of the C3G/Rap1 pathway upon loss of Pip5k1γ is likely mediated by the activation of Fyn as indicated by its increased phosphorylation at Tyr416 and the increased phosphorylation of its target C3G at Tyr515. Both total and phosphorylated C3G and total and GTP-bound Rap1 preferentially localize to a single neurite in hippocampal neurons that are not fully polarized. This polarized distribution is lost upon inhibition of Pip5k1γ. Together with their increased activity, this results in the extension of supernumerary axons after inactivation of Pip5kγ because normal polarity was restored by a knockdown of C3G or Rap1. Taken together, our results indicate that Pip5k1γ mediates the restricted activity of the C3G/Rap1 pathway in a single neurite.

The formation of supernumerary axons was also observed upon interfering with Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β. Different Pip5k isoforms are known to play distinct roles in non-neuronal cells (van den Bout & Divecha, 2009). Our results suggest that all three isoforms are required for normal neuronal polarity and do not act redundantly during axon formation. The overexpression of full-length, wild-type Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β did not rescue the knockdown of Pip5k1γ, confirming that one isoform cannot compensate for the reduced expression of another. In contrast, the expression of Pip5k1α or Pip5k1β constructs that are targeted to the plasma membrane and constitutively active rescued the loss of Pip5k1γ and restored normal polarity with a single axon. Pip5ks can form homo- and heterodimers, which influences their localization and activity (Hu et al, 2015; Lacalle et al, 2015; Hansen et al, 2022) and may explain why Pip5ks do not function redundantly during axon formation. However, this possibility remains to be tested directly because the functional properties of these heterodimers have not been characterized in sufficient detail.

PI(4,5)P 2 is implicated in the regulation of membrane tension because it recruits several actin-binding proteins including members of the ezrin/radixin/moesin family that link the actin cortex to the plasma membrane and, thereby, contribute to effective membrane tension (Tsukita & Yonemura, 1999; Braunger et al, 2014; Matsumoto et al, 2014; McClatchey, 2014; Rouven Brückner et al, 2015). Membrane tension is an important regulator of cell polarity and differentiation (Diz-Muñoz et al, 2010, 2013; Fehon et al, 2010; Gauthier et al, 2012; Houk et al, 2012; Saha et al, 2018; Le Roux et al, 2019; Sitarska & Diz-Muñoz, 2020; Bergert et al, 2021; De Belly et al, 2023). The effects observed upon applying an osmotic shock as an established method to induce alteration in plasma membrane tension suggest that it plays an important role in the regulation of axon formation (Dai et al, 1998; Alam Shibly et al, 2016).

The increased activity of Rap1 after inhibition of Pip5k1γ or hyper-osmotic shock probably results from a stimulation of SFKs. In non-neuronal cells, mechanical stimulation activates members of the SFKs and Rap1 signaling (Sawada et al, 2001, 2006; Han et al, 2004; Tamada et al, 2004; Wang et al, 2005; Gauthier et al, 2012; Heisenberg & Bellaı, 2013; Le Roux et al, 2019). A mild hyper-osmotic shock increased the amount of active Rap1 and induced the formation of supernumerary axons, similar to the inhibition of Pip5k1γ, whereas a mild hypo-osmotic shock inhibited the development of axons. Importantly, the formation of supernumerary axons after a hyper-osmotic shock was prevented by the knockdown of C3G or Rap1, and by the expression of constitutively active Pip5k1αCA. The ability to revert the induction of supernumerary axons supports a link between the production of PI(4,5)P 2 and the effects of manipulating membrane tension. This suggests that reduced levels of PI(4,5)P 2 might alter membrane tension, for example, because of decreased coupling to the actin cortex, leading to an increased activity of Fyn and the de-repression of the C3G/Rap1 pathway in multiple neurites.