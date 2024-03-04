Altered myocardial lipid regulation in junctophilin-2-associated familial cardiomyopathies

In this study, we conducted unbiased myocardial lipidomic profiling of hearts from novel knock-in mice with JPH2 variants A399S and E641* found in patients with HCM and DCM, respectively. Clear differences were identified in the cardiac lipid signatures comparing WT mice with those carrying the A399S versus E641* variant in JPH2, respectively. Certain lipid groups showed similar changes in both mutants compared with WT mice, whereas other lipids changed in opposite directions depending on the specific JPH2 variant. For example, there was accumulation of di- and triglycerides in A399S mutant mice with HCM, whereas these lipid groups were depleted in E641* mutant mice with DCM. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to report unbiased myocardial lipid profiles from different familial cardiomyopathies caused by variants in the same gene. This study expands our understanding of the potential role of JPH2 in cardiac lipid metabolism. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of these differential lipid signatures may be critical to identifying potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets for HCM and DCM.

In excitable cells, PM/ER contact domains are known to play important roles in Ca 2+ signaling and lipid homeostasis, among other things ( Li et al, 2021 ). JPH2 tethers the transverse tubules to the PM and was shown to recruit functional L-type Ca 2+ channels to lipid rafts in adult cardiomyocytes ( Poulet et al, 2021 ). The “membrane occupancy and recognition nexus” (MORN) repeats in the JPH2 protein are believed to interact with lipids, in particular phospholipids in the PM. Palmitoylation of JPH2 enables binding to lipid raft domains in the PM ( Jiang et al, 2019 ). Moreover, Prisco et al (2023 Preprint) recently showed that fatty acid oxidation is impaired in human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes in which JPH2 was ablated. A recent lipidomic study of surgical myectomy specimens from an HCM patient with symptomatic left ventricular outflow tract obstruction revealed accumulation of free fatty acids, whereas the concentrations of acylcarnitines and free carnitine were markedly reduced ( Ranjbarvaziri et al, 2021 ). Given the scarcity of knowledge in this area, our main objective was to study how JPH2 variants associated with different types of cardiomyopathies (i.e., HCM and DCM) impact lipid metabolism in the heart.

The functional consequences of inherited JPH2 variants associated with cardiomyopathy remain incompletely understood. Initial studies using an H9C2 rat cardiomyoblast cell line showed that HCM-associated JPH2 variants induced hypertrophic growth ( Landstrom et al, 2007 ). Our laboratory demonstrated that the A405S missense variant (A399S in mice) identified in patients with HCM causes aberrant organization of transverse tubules, abnormal intracellular Ca 2+ handling, and histological signs of structural remodeling (i.e., myocyte hypertrophy, fibrosis) ( Quick et al, 2017 ). Although some JPH2 variants associated with DCM have been identified in patients, such as the truncation variant E641* ( Jones et al, 2019 ), little is known about the potential molecular mechanisms that cause cardiomyopathy development. Interestingly, the position of the E641 residue is the same in both mouse and human JPH2 proteins.

Junctophilin-2 (JPH2) is a structural protein that connects the plasma membrane (PM) to intracellular organelles such as the endo/sarcoplasmic reticulum (ER/SR) in striated muscle cells ( Nishi et al, 2000 ). Inherited variants in the JPH2 gene have been shown to cause hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a potentially lethal disorder characterized by left ventricular hypertrophy and an elevated risk of cardiac arrhythmias ( Landstrom et al, 2007 ). Less commonly, inherited JPH2 variants can also cause dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), which causes thinning and enlargement of the left ventricle, as well as potentially lethal arrhythmias ( Lehnart & Wehrens, 2022 ).

Results

Characterization of cardiac dysfunction in JPH2 mutant mice with cardiomyopathy To uncover the mechanism underlying distinct cardiomyopathy phenotypes caused by JPH2 monogenic variants, we developed two new mouse alleles harboring different JPH2 variants, that is, missense variant A399S (A405S in human JPH2, associated with HCM) and truncation variant E641* (associated with DCM). The A399S variant is located in the alpha-helical region of JPH2, which is thought to span the dyad between the PM and ER/SR (Quick et al, 2017) (Fig 1A). The E641* variant causes a stop codon near the C-terminal end of JPH2 in the divergent domain (Jones et al, 2019). Both alleles were generated using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing (see the Materials and Methods section). Both A399S-heterozygous (Het) and A399S-homozygous (Homo) mice were viable and followed the Mendelian ratio during breeding. We validated the mutations in these models by Sanger sequencing (Fig S1A and B). Interestingly, we never obtained any E641* Homo mice when we crossed E641* Het mice, suggesting this allele is lethal in the homozygous state. Figure 1. JPH2 protein levels in JPH2 mutant mouse hearts. (A) Schematic cartoon of the mouse JPH2 protein showing WT, A399S missense variant, and the truncating E641* variant. Yellow domains (1–8) mark the “membrane occupancy and recognition nexus” domains; pink domains mark nuclear localization sequences; and green domains mark the transmembrane (TM) domain. (B, C) Representative Western blot images (B) and quantification of JPH2 protein levels normalized to GAPDH levels in hearts from A399S-Het and A399S-Homo mutant mice (C). N = 6 in each group. One-way ANOVA was used to determine potential statistical differences between the three groups. (D) Representative Western blot images of JPH2 and GAPDH in hearts from E641* mutant mice. NS indicates non-specific protein bands in WB. (E) Quantification of JPH2 protein levels normalized to GAPDH levels in hearts from E641* mutant mice. N = 6 in each group. The Mann–Whitney test was used to calculate the statistical significance between the two groups. Average values are represented as the mean ± SEM. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S1. Validation of JPH2 mutations by Sanger sequencing. (A) Sequencing chromatogram depicting the substitution of alanine (A) to serine (S) at residue 399 in the Jph2 gene of A399S-homozygous mice. (B) Sequencing data show the introduction of a premature stop codon (*) at residue 641 in the Jph2 gene of E641-heterozygous mice (after TA cloning of the mutant allele). To determine the effects of the variants on JPH2 protein expression levels, Western blotting was performed using left ventricular tissue from both mouse lines. JPH2 protein levels were unaltered in A399S-Het (0.97 ± 0.05, P = 0.857) and A399S-Homo (0.90 ± 0.04, P = 0.189) mice compared with WT littermate controls (1.00 ± 0.02 arbitrary units) (Fig 1B and C). On the contrary, JPH2 protein levels were significantly reduced in the hearts of E641* Het mice (0.57 ± 0.06) compared with WT controls (1.00 ± 0.04, P = 0.002) (Fig 1D and E). These latter findings suggest that E641* Homo mice may not be viable because of a complete loss of JPH2. Next, we assessed cardiac function in the mutant mice to determine whether it mimics the clinical phenotype observed in human patients carrying the corresponding JPH2 variants (Quick et al, 2017; Jones et al, 2019). Echocardiography of 8-mo-old A399S-Het and A399S-Homo mice revealed HCM characteristics including a significantly increased intraventricular septal thickness (1.14 ± 0.04 mm in Het, P = 0.007 versus WT; 1.25 ± 0.04 mm in Homo, P < 0.001 versus WT; compared with 1.00 ± 0.01 mm in WT). The ejection fraction (EF) was unaltered in the A399S-Het (66.7% ± 2.04%, P = 0.690) and A399S-Homo (69.1% ± 1.3%, P = 0.541) mice compared with WT littermates (67.8 ± 1.6) (Fig 2A–C; Table S1). Echocardiography of 12-mo-old E641* Het mice revealed DCM characteristics with a significantly increased end-systolic left ventricular internal diameter (2.78 ± 0.11 mm in E641* versus 2.19 ± 0.16 mm in WT, P = 0.008) and significantly reduced EF (49.6% ± 1.2% in E641* versus 67.5% ± 3.4% in WT, P < 0.001) (Fig 2D–F, Table S1). Thus, both JPH2 mutant mouse alleles are accurate models of the clinical phenotype observed in human variant carriers. Figure 2. JPH2 variants in knock-in mice cause different types of cardiomyopathy. (A) Representative M-mode echocardiography images from A399S-homozygous (Homo), A399S-heterozygous (Het), and WT littermate controls. (B, C) Quantification of the intraventricular septum (IVS) thickness in diastole (B) and ejection fraction (EF) (C) in A399S mutant mice compared with WT controls. N = 6 in each group. One-way ANOVA was used to calculate the statistical significance between the three groups. (D) Representative M-mode echocardiography images from E641* Het and WT controls. (E, F) Quantification of left ventricular end-systolic diameter (E) and ejection fraction (EF) (F) in E641* mutants compared with WT controls. N = 8 in WT and 9 in the E641* group. The Mann–Whitney test was used to calculate the statistical significance between the two groups. All values are represented as the mean ± SEM.

Cardiac lipidomic signatures in JPH2 mutant mice with cardiomyopathy To uncover potential changes in the cardiac lipidomic landscape because of the JPH2 variants, we collected the tissue (30 mg) from the same location—left ventricle from A399S-Homo, A399S-Het, E641* Het, and WT controls (n = 4 for each group). Unbiased lipidomic profiling of these samples was performed using a thermo UPLC coupled with a high-resolution Orbitrap Lumos as outlined in Fig 3A–D. The lipids were identified and quantified based on accurate MS1 and data-dependent MS/MS with Thermo LipidSearch software. Next, we assessed the overall change in lipid groups in these models. Lipids detected in our lipidomic analysis were classified into five groups and 28 classes (Fig 3E). Figure 3. Schematic flowchart of the lipidomic screening and analysis. (A) Hearts were obtained from WT controls, JPH2-A399S-Het, JPH2-A399S-Homo mutant mice, and JPH2-E641* Het mutant mice. (B) Lipids were extracted from cardiac tissue samples of these groups of mice using methanol, methyl tert-butyl ether, and water as described in this study. (C) Lipidomic analysis was performed using a Vanquish UPLC and an Orbitrap Lumos mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.). (D) Data analysis was performed using LipidSearch and BioPAN. (E) Lipids were classified into five categories (fatty acyls, glycerolipids, phospholipids, sphingolipids, and sterol esters) and 28 classes (abbreviations are shown below these five categories). Our analysis identified a total of 1,656 lipid metabolite subclasses (this level of detail is not shown here). A principal component analysis conducted on total lipids from the heart samples revealed clustering among the four genotypes of mice (Fig 4A). The ellipsoid around each group indicates the 95% confidence interval. A clear separation between the A399S and E641* mutant mice was observed, whereas the WT group intersected both mutants. There was no significant change in the relative distribution of lipid groups normalized to the total amount of lipids for each group (Fig 4B). The pie charts show that phospholipids were most abundant (91.8–92.1%), followed by fatty acyls (6.53–6.92%), sphingolipids (1.06–1.18%), glycerolipids (0.15–0.20%), and sterol lipids (0.0026–0.0034%). Figure 4. Altered lipid profiles in the hearts of JPH2 mutant mice. (A) Principal component (PC) analysis showing the variance in the lipidomic data. PC1 accounted for 52.9%, and PC2 accounted for 15.1% of the variance. (B) Pie charts showing the distribution of major lipid groups (i.e., fatty acyls, glycerolipids, phospholipids, sphingolipids, and sterol lipids) in WT, A399S-Het, A399S-Homo, and E641* Het mice. (C) Bar graphs demonstrating changes in the levels of different classes of lipids in A399S-Het, A399S-Homo, and E641* Het mouse hearts compared with WT littermate controls. Individual lipid classes were normalized to the level in WT mice. All values are represented as the mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA was performed, and the adjusted P-value is presented for each group compared with WT controls. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. To assess whether there were changes in the amounts of lipid classes within the five major groups, we plotted the normalized changes for each of the three mutant groups (A399S-Het, A399S-Homo, and E641* Het) compared with the WT groups (Fig 4C). Within the fatty acyl group, total unsaturated fatty acid (FA) was significantly decreased in all groups (−45.1% ± 1.4% in A399S-Het, −50.1% ± 6.6% in A399S-Homo, and −52.8% ± 5.9% in E641* compared with WT controls, P = 0.008, 0.004, and 0.002, respectively) (Fig 4C), whereas acylcarnitine and anandamide were not significantly changed. Among the glycerolipids, triglycerides (TG) were significantly increased in A399S mice (+145.3% ± 47.5% in A399S-Het and +172.5% ± 18.0% in A399S-Homo compared with WT controls, P = 0.016 and 0.005, respectively, Fig 4C). The diglycerides (DG) were also significantly up-regulated in A399S-Homo knock-in mice (+74.0% ± 9.8% in A399S-Homo compared with WT controls, P = 0.014). There was a trend toward increased DG in A399S-Het knock-in mice as well (+55.8% ± 24.2% in A399S-Het compared with WT controls, P = 0.067). On the contrary, the monoglycerides (MG) were decreased (−40.8% ± 3.4% in A399S-Het compared with WT controls, P = 0.034). MG was also decreased in A399S-Homo mice although it was not significant (−26.3% ± 9.2% in A399S-Homo mice compared with WT controls, P = 0.22). These results suggest an increased DG and TG biosynthesis from MG in A399S mice. Interestingly, there was a trend toward reduced MG, DG, and TG levels in E641* mice, although this was non-significant. Among the phospholipids, we observed significantly decreased levels of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), lysophosphatidylcholines (LPC), and lysophosphatidylethanolamine (LPE) in all the groups. LPA was reduced by −71.3% ± 2.6% in A399S-Het, −71.1% ± 1.5% in A399S-Homo, and −70.6% ± 2.8% in E641* mice compared with WT controls, P < 0.001 for all groups. LPC was reduced by −44.4% ± 3.6% in A399S-Het, −43.1% ± 1.8% in A399S-Homo, and −45.9% ± 1% in E641* mice compared with WT controls, P < 0.001 for all groups. Moreover, LPE was reduced by −37.9% ± 2.7% in A399S-Het, −38.7% ± 4.7% in A399S-Homo, and −43.8% ± 2.3% in E641* mice compared with WT controls, P < 0.001 for all groups. These results suggest the significant impact of JPH2 deficiency on lysophospholipid metabolism. In addition, we also observed that phosphatidic acid (PA) was only significantly down-regulated in A399S-Het mice (−32% ± 9.3% in A399S-Het compared with WT controls, P = 0.006) (Fig 4C). Similarly, phosphatidylcholines (PC) were only significantly decreased only in A399S mice (−7.5% ± 2% in A399S-Het and −8.8% ± 1.4% in A399S-Homo compared with WT controls, P = 0.010 and 0.003, respectively). Together with the reduction of LPA and LPC in A399S mice, these results revealed that the A399S variant leads to increased catabolism of PA and PC. On the contrary, the total levels of other phospholipid classes (PE, PG, PI, PS, lysophosphatidylglycerol, lysophosphatidylinositol, CL, and monolysocardiolipin) were unchanged in all groups compared with WT controls. Among the sphingolipids, ceramides (Cer) were significantly reduced in all the groups (−25.1% ± 2.5% in A399S-Het, −30.3% ± 3.7% in A399S-Homo, and −19.9% ± 4.2% in E641* mice compared with WT controls, P < 0.001, P < 0.001, and P = 0.004, respectively) (Fig 4C). Among the sterol lipids, cholesterol ester (ChE) was significantly increased by +97.1% ± 41.4% in E641* mice compared with WT controls, P = 0.031 (Fig 4C). In addition, co-enzyme (Co) was significantly decreased only in the A399S model (−23.5% ± 5% in A399S-Het and −36.9% ± 4% in A399S-Homo compared with WT controls, P = 0.019 and P < 0.001, respectively).

Changes in JPH2 mutant mice with cardiomyopathy Further analysis led to the identification of a total of 1,656 lipid metabolites within the 28 classes of lipids (Fig 3E). The fold change in each lipid metabolite was calculated for each of the three mutant mouse lines compared with WT mice, and lipid metabolite cluster analysis was performed to assess the hierarchy of the overall changes. Next, we evaluated all altered lipid metabolites again by ranking them based on the fold change value, after setting a cutoff fold change value of 2 (i.e., a fold change of either >2 or <−2) and a statistically significant P-value of <0.05 versus WT. Separate volcano plots were created for each genotype (Fig 5A–C). A399S-Het mice had 202 up-regulated and 83 down-regulated lipid metabolites in the heart (Fig 5A), whereas A399S-Homo mice had 256 up-regulated and 112 down-regulated lipid metabolites (Fig 5B). Moreover, E641* mice had 39 up-regulated lipid metabolites and 98 down-regulated lipid metabolites (Fig 5C). Figure 5. Fold changes in lipid metabolites in different JPH2 mutant mouse models. (A, B, C) Volcano plots representing overall fold changes in lipid metabolites in A399S-Het (A), A399S-Homo (B), and E641* mice (C) compared with WT littermate controls. The horizontal gray line indicates a P-value of 0.05. Dots above the gray line indicate statistically significant fold changes in lipid metabolites. The vertical black dashed lines are placed at the cutoff fold changes of 2 (log (fold change) of 1) and −2 (log (fold change) of −1). Red dots indicate significantly increased lipid metabolites (>2 fold change), and blue dots indicate significantly reduced lipid metabolites (<−2 fold change). The number of significantly changed metabolites above the cutoff fold change is listed on each volcano plot in red (increased) and blue (decreased). Two heatmaps were generated of the top 25 most significantly altered lipid metabolites, one comparing A399S-Het and A399S-Homo versus WT (sorted by Homo P-value; Fig 6A) and the other comparing E641* Het versus WT (sorted by P-value; Fig 6B). TG(16:0e_18:2_18:2), PC(36:3e), and PS(41:7) were the three most significantly decreased metabolites, whereas TG(15:0_16:0_18:2), DG(28:2e), and PC(20:5_20:5) were the three most significantly increased metabolites in the A399S HCM model (Fig 6B). In mice with the E641* variant, the three most significantly decreased metabolites were PA(44:6), CL(84:8), and PS(41:7), whereas the three most significantly increased metabolites were PC(20:5_20:5), PE(48:3), and TG(15:0_18:1_15:0). Finally, we identified 10 common metabolites (PS(41:7), CL(84:8), PS(43:7), CL(80:8), PE(20:4e), PC(20:5_20:5), LPA(22:6), PE (19:0_22:6), LPE (22:4), and PC (39:5)) in the top 25 lists for both models, all of which showed a similar directional trend in both models. Figure 6. Alterations in lipid distribution in JPH2 mutant mouse models. (A) Heatmap showing the top 25 most significantly changed lipid metabolites in A399S-Homo mice compared with Het and WT littermate controls. (B) Heatmap showing the top 25 most significantly changed lipid metabolites in E641* Het mice compared with WT littermate controls. Both heatmaps are plotted using row z-scores. Next, we analyzed all metabolites within each lipid class and selected the top five metabolites with either a >2 fold change or <−2 fold change compared with the WT controls. We then combined the top five metabolites from each group, removing duplicates, and calculated row z-scores to produce heatmaps that evaluated metabolite changes across different groups. Lipid classes with no significant lipid metabolite changes were excluded. The findings presented from lipid metabolites in the fatty acyl group (Fig S2A and B), glycerolipids (Fig S3A and B), phospholipids (Fig S4A–N), sphingolipids (Fig S5A–E), and sterol lipids (Fig S6) show similar changes between the A399S-Het and A399S-Homo mice, whereas the E641* showed different lipid metabolite changes, indicating a difference between these two models in higher resolution. In addition, we observed some similarly altered metabolites in both the HCM and DCM models. Overall, the lipid metabolite profiles in the hearts of A399S and E641* mutant mice are extensively altered, suggesting potential disease-specific metabolic remodeling. Figure S2. Altered lipid metabolites in the fatty acyl group in mice with cardiomyopathy because of JPH2 variants. (A, B) Heatmaps showing significantly changed lipid metabolites of fatty acids (FA; (A)) and acylcarnitine (AcCa; (B)) in mice carrying different JPH2 variants. The top five lipid metabolites (based on the significance score) from both the A399S group and the E641* group were combined. Duplicate metabolites were removed from this combined list. The row z-scores were used to plot the heatmaps. t test was used to assess significance in the mutant groups compared with WT controls, and these P-values are listed next to the corresponding metabolites. Figure S3. Altered lipid metabolites in the glycerolipid group in mice with cardiomyopathy because of JPH2 variants. (A, B) Heatmaps showing significantly changed lipid metabolites of diglycerides (DG; (A)) and triglycerides (TG; (B)) in mice carrying different JPH2 variants. The top five lipid metabolites (based on the significance score) from both the A399S group and the E641* group were combined. Duplicate metabolites were removed from this combined list. The row z-scores were used to plot the heatmaps. t test was used to assess significance in the mutant groups compared with WT controls, and these P-values are listed next to the corresponding metabolites. Figure S4. Altered lipid metabolites in the phospholipid group in mice with cardiomyopathy because of JPH2 variants. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N) Heatmaps showing significantly changed lipid metabolites of phosphatidic acid (PA; (A)), phosphatidylcholine (PC; (B)), phosphatidylethanolamine (PE; (C)), phosphatidylglycerol (PG; (D)), phosphatidylinositol (PI; (E)), phosphatidylserine (PS; (F)), lysophosphatidic acid (LPA; (G)), lysophosphatidylcholines (LPC; (H)), lysophosphatidylethanolamine (LPE; (I)), lysophosphatidylglycerol (LPG; (J)), lysophosphatidylinositol (LPI; (K)), cardiolipin (CL; (L)), monolysocardiolipin (MLCL; (M)), and dilysocardiolipin (DLCL; (N)) in mice carrying different JPH2 variants. The top five lipid metabolites (based on the significance score) from both the A399S group and the E641* group were combined. Duplicate metabolites were removed from this combined list. The row z-scores were used to plot the heatmaps. t test was used to assess significance in the mutant groups compared with WT controls, and these P-values are listed next to the corresponding metabolites. Figure S5. Altered lipid metabolites in the sphingolipid group in mice with cardiomyopathy because of JPH2 variants. (A, B, C, D, E) Heatmaps showing significantly changed lipid metabolites of sphingosine (SPH; (A)), ceramides (Cer; (B)), hexosylceramides (Hex1Cer; (C)), dihexosylceramides (Hex2Cer; (D)), and sphingomyelin (SM; (E)) in mice carrying different JPH2 variants. The top five lipid metabolites (based on the significance score) from both the A399S group and the E641* group were combined. The duplicate metabolites were removed from this combined list. The row z-scores were used to plot the heatmaps. t test was used to assess significance in the mutant groups compared with WT controls, and these P-values are listed next to the corresponding metabolites. Figure S6. Altered lipid metabolites in the sterol lipid group in mice with cardiomyopathy because of JPH2 variants. Heatmaps showing significantly changed lipid metabolites in cholesterol ester (ChE) in JPH2 mutant mice. The top five lipid metabolites (based on the significance score) from both the A399 group and the E641* group were combined. Duplicate metabolites were removed from this combined list. The row z-scores were used to plot the heatmaps. t test was used to assess significance in the mutant groups compared with WT controls, and these P-values are listed next to the corresponding metabolites.