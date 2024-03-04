NOW! ProgramsⓇ Empower Children and Adults with Learning Difficulties & Dyslexia to Reach Their Full Potential
NOW! Programs has helped over 1500 with learning difficulties & Dyslexia since 2013, using an evidence-based, online "Speech-to-Print" approach.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOW! ProgramsⓇ the evidence-based online tutoring program announced a milestone that since 2013 over 1500 students have completed virtual classes and report empowered reading, spelling, comprehension and math skills.
NOW! ProgramsⓇ is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, although students worldwide from 20+ countries and 25 states have finished the program. Designed for 5 year olds through adults, the virtual program was even completed by a 74 year old who still wanted to have stronger reading and spelling skills, to achieve a personal goal.
NOW! ProgramsⓇ deploy a unique approach to preventing & improving many learning difficulties, including Dyslexia. Targeting the most likely cause of reading or spelling difficulties, called phonological awareness, NOW! ProgramsⓇ first improves this foundational skill (speech processing) and then empowers strong reading, spelling and reading comprehension (print processing skills). Thus, NOW! ProgramsⓇ is a leader in the latest scientific approach for empowering learning disorders and Dyslexia by first improving speech processing and then improving literacy or print processing. This “Speech-to-Print” approach follows the science of brain development and a body of research called “the Science of Reading.”
NOW we can enrich students’ spoken language, literacy skills, auditory memory and learning skills to their true potential. Online one-to-one private tutoring, one-to-two paired team instruction and even small-group (1:4) classes all online morning, noon or night are helping children, teens and adults reach their full potential for reading, spelling and more.
“Growing amounts of research show that learning difficulties can be fully remediated with evidence-based programs like NOW! Programs; however, when ineffective programs are used (ie untested and unproven), then continued struggles will contribute to other mental health difficulties like depression, low self-esteem, anger outbursts and even suicide.”
“Science has proven these learning difficulties/struggles can be avoided, with the right interventions, like the evidence-based programs we use at the NOW! Company. For example, reading skills can be empowered so well that students of all ages can read at or above grade level, even if they had Severe Dyslexia and used to read below the 5th percentile,” said Dr. Tim Conway, CEO/Neuropsychologist with NOW! ProgramsⓇ.
Dr. Tim Conway
NOW Programs
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube