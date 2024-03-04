Job Announcement - Ad

Hiring Range: $3508-$4093

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

A comprehensive benefit package including fully paid family health insurance, an excellent retirement plan, annual and sick leave, and a variety of voluntary insurance options.

Flexible work schedule.

Summary of Work

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for providing the administrative support to the office and staff. The Bismarck Public Defender Office is made up of a Supervising Attorney, four staff attorneys, an administrative assistant, a private investigator and this position.

Responsibilities include:

Provide administrative support for office operations to include processing of incoming and outgoing agency mail; maintain stock of office supplies, equipment, and forms.

Serve as office receptionist; maintain scheduling and appointment calendar for office and staff.

Record management duties to include establish, organize, and maintain all office files – electronic and hardcopy; maintain records retention schedule.

Provide administrative assistance in the preparation of legal documents, correspondence, reports and forms for attorneys for court cases or hearings; maintain criminal defense files, e-file documents with the court.

Perform other duties as necessary and/or assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

Four years' experience in office related functions, college level coursework may substitute for years of experience on a year-by-year basis.

Work experience in a legal setting will be given preference over work experience in other settings.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

Required documents to be submitted:

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact the Jamestown Administrative Office at 701-845-8632

ND Relay Number 1-800-366-6888

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3027288&PostingSeq=1