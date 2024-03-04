PHOTOS: Gov. Lee Visits Tennessee National Guard Soldiers Ahead of Deployment to U.S. Southern Border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited Tennessee National Guard soldiers at the Millington Tennessee Army National Guard Armory ahead of their deployment to the Nation’s Southern border in the wake of the most severe border crisis the United States has experienced in decades.

“America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis, and people across the nation are experiencing the devastating consequences of rising crime, drug trafficking and human trafficking,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Governors are working together, taking immediate action to do what the federal government won’t do, and that is secure our border. I commend Tennessee’s National Guard troops for answering this important call to service and providing critical support.”

Last month, Gov. Lee committed to deploying two waves of state active-duty soldiers to Texas to assist in their efforts. As the Tennessee Department of Military continues to coordinate with Texas to determine areas of greatest need, this is the first deployment of approximately 50 Tennessee National Guard members who volunteered to join “Operation Lone Star.”

Tennessee has a long history of supporting Texas in efforts to secure the border. While the current administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens amid the continued spike in illegal crossings, human trafficking, and trafficking of deadly drugs like fentanyl, Tennessee has stood in the gap to provide resources.

Gov. Lee was joined by First Lady Maria Lee, U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, Sen. Ed Jackson, Sen. Brent Taylor, Rep. Chris Hurt, Rep. Debra Moody, and Rep. Chris Todd.

