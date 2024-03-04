Flower Turbines Feature Article in Southeast Asia International Business Times
Flower Turbines Feature Article in Southeast Asia International Business TimesLUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Times covered Flower Turbines today in an online article at https://www.ibtimes.com/petal-power-aesthetic-silent-flower-turbines-could-drive-southeast-asias-green-energy-shift-3726215
Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind turbine company that advances wind technology in multiple ways.
For a limited time, Flower Turbines is offering bonus shares for reservations for their next equity crowdfunding round at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines
Flower Turbines expects this RegCF round to open in 1-2 weeks. Two earlier RegCF rounds were sold out.
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco
