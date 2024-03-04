Big Spirit Inc. Designs Minnesota License Plate for Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office
Big Spirit Inc. proudly announces the design of a specialized license plate to raise funds and reflect a deep commitment to Indigenous cultures in Minnesota.
We are very honored to be a part of a project that can make a positive impact for those who are suffering because of a missing or murdered loved one.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Spirit Inc., a full-service marketing agency, proudly announces the design of a specialized license plate for the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office. The MMIR Office, established in 2021, aims to address the alarming rates of missing and murdered Indigenous individuals in Minnesota and provide essential support services to ensure the safety of these communities.
— Shanne Soulier
The newly designed license plate by Big Spirit Inc. reflects a deep commitment to Indigenous cultures in Minnesota. The marketing company also created the MMIR logo. Featuring a prominent red handprint, the logo and plate symbolize the ongoing fight against injustice faced by Indigenous people throughout the state. According to a 2023 Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) report, 8.7 percent of individuals reported missing in the National Criminal Information Center were Indigenous, despite comprising only 1 percent of Minnesota's population. The red handprint also serves as a poignant reminder of the historical silencing of Indigenous voices and signifies a dedication to amplifying those voices.
Besides the red handprint, the license plate showcases a ribbon skirt adorned with symbolic colors seen in Indigenous designs. This thoughtful design is a testament to Big Spirit Inc.’s commitment to cultural representation and awareness.
Proceeds from purchasing these license plates contribute to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account, meaning "They will be remembered forever" in Ojibwe. This account supports community-led searches, provides funding for search equipment, facilitates media outreach, and funds prevention programs and other crucial activities. The advisory council of the reward account also considers offering rewards for tips leading to an arrest, conviction, or the safe return of a missing Indigenous person.
Shanne Soulier, President & CEO of Big Spirit Inc., is a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. He founded Big Spirit Inc. in 2012 with a deep commitment to lifting up and building awareness of American Indian communities. He expressed pride in the company's involvement in this significant project, stating, "We are very honored to be a part of a project that can make a positive impact for those who are suffering because of a missing or murdered loved one. The design of the license plate will hopefully bring more awareness to this troubling issue in Minnesota and across the county, as well as support the work of MMIR."
