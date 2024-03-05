C2 Systems and Botdoc Partner to Revolutionize Loan Origination
This partnership enables banks and credit unions to offer an exceptional customer experience, through a new process called Secure Digital Transport (SDT).
By integrating Botdoc's cutting-edge secure document exchange technology with our C2 Covalent platform, we are setting a new standard for efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C2 Systems, LLC, proudly announces its partnership with Botdoc, a pioneer in Secure Digital Transport (SDT). This collaboration will redefine financial document handling, focusing on streamlining the document exchange process, ensuring that financial institutions can offer their customers a simplified and secure experience from the application process to closing documents. With this new integration, C2 Systems will deliver unparalleled efficiency and security to the loan origination process for banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions.
C2 Systems' esteemed C2 Covalent Loan Origination System, recognized for its comprehensive feature set from customer application and decision-making to e-signing closing documents, is set to become even more powerful with Botdoc's innovative technology.
Enhanced Partnership Benefits:
1. Frictionless, Secure Document Exchange: Botdoc introduces a frictionless process for exchanging documents between financial institutions and their customers, eliminating the cumbersome steps traditionally associated with document submission and verification such as account setup, logins, passwords, etc.
2. Direct Communication Through C2 Covalent: Applicants can directly communicate from the C2 Covalent platform via text or branded email, facilitating immediate and personal interaction.
3. Real-Time Document Submission and Retrieval: Customers have the convenience of taking pictures of necessary documents or uploading digital versions, which are then securely transmitted back into the Covalent platform in real time.
4. Unparalleled Encryption: With Botdoc's cloud encryption process, all exchanged information is safeguarded to the highest industry standards, ensuring that customer data remains confidential and secure.
5. Mission-Driven Convenience and Security:. Offering the security of traditional methods with the ease of modern technology, Botdoc stands as the digital equivalent of a secure fax, with the simplicity of email. This approach to document handling is likened to "SnapChat" for documents, without an app but with robust encryption for every transaction.
Stephen G. Sargent, President and CEO of C2 Systems, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Botdoc is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the financial services sector. By integrating Botdoc's cutting-edge secure document exchange technology with our C2 Covalent platform, we are setting a new standard for efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction in the loan origination process."
Botdoc’s CRO and Director of Business Development, Tracy Fox, states that the technology is set to transform the speed and safety with which documents are exchanged, embodying our global mission of making convenience and security synonymous.
"This partnership with C2 Systems marks a pivotal moment not only for our companies but for the entire financial services industry. By combining Botdoc's revolutionary SDT technology with the robust capabilities of C2's Covalent platform, we're not just streamlining processes; we're redefining what it means to deliver a seamless, secure customer experience,” Fox says. “ We're excited to see how this collaboration will propel us forward, setting new standards of excellence in digital transactions."
This strategic partnership between C2 Systems and Botdoc not only enhances the operational efficiency of financial institutions but also significantly elevates the customer experience by providing a simple, secure, and frictionless method for document exchange. Financial institutions are encouraged to discover how this collaboration can transform their loan origination process and deliver exceptional value to their customers.
About C2 Systems
C2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Clients use C2 Systems solutions to quickly and consistently process consumer, mortgage, small business, and commercial loan applications from point of sale, through underwriting and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the financier’s loan servicing platform.
For more information about C2 Systems, visit https://go-c2.com, or linkedin.com/company/c2-systems-usa/
About Botdoc
Botdoc is revolutionizing the way businesses and customers exchange sensitive information with its secure, hassle-free technology for encrypted document exchange. By eliminating the need for passwords and downloads, Botdoc is setting a new standard for convenience and security in digital communications. Learn more at Botdoc.io or linkedin.com/company/botdoc/.
