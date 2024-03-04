Submit Release
EU Delegation to Ukraine looking for a Policy Officer 

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine is looking for a Policy Officer to join its Operations Section 2, based in Kyiv.

The Officer will monitor and report to the EU Delegation and DG RTD on reform and policy developments in the area of research and innovation, notably with regards to the enlargement process, the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement covering the Horizon Europe and the Euratom R&T programmes, cooperation under the Eastern Partnership, and Ukraine’s recovery. She/he will also provide policy recommendations and assist in the preparation of policy documents and the policy dialogue and liaise with Ukrainian authorities and R&I stakeholders.

The applicant should have a University Degree at MA level, minimum three years of relevant experience, English C 1 level (spoken and written) and Ukrainian C 1 level (spoken and written).

The deadline for applications is 31 March 2024.

The expected start date will be 1 May 2024. 

