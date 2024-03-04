EU condemns Russian drone attacks on Odesa

EU lead spokesperson for external affairs Peter Stano has condemned the heavy Russian drone attacks on Odesa, Ukraine, over the weekend that killed 12 people, including 5 children.

“Intentional targeting of civilians is a war crime and yet another example of Putin’s response to those who think peace with Russia is possible,” Peter Stano wrote on X. “The European Union will continue supporting Ukraine with whatever it takes.”

On 29 February, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU to give Ukraine whatever it needs to defeat Russia

