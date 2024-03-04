Submit Release
SME Policy Index: Eastern Partner Countries 2024 – Building Resilience in Challenging Times

The ‘SME Policy Index: Eastern Partner Countries 2024 – Building resilience in challenging times’ is a unique benchmarking tool to assess and monitor progress in the design and implementation of SME policies against EU and international best practice.

The publication is prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Index embraces the priorities laid out in the European Union’s SME Strategy for a sustainable and digital Europe. It is structured around the ten principles of the Small Business Act for Europe, which provide a wide range of measures to guide the design and implementation of SME policies. 

This report marks the fourth edition in this series, following assessments in 2012, 2016, and 2020. It tracks progress made since 2020 and offers the latest key findings on SME development and related policies in the countries of the Eastern Partnership (EaP). It also identifies emerging challenges affecting SMEs in the region and provides recommendations to address them.

The 2024 edition benefits from an updated methodology that also offers a deeper analysis of policies to support the digital transformation of SMEs.

