Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services Celebrate North Carolina Day of Giving
Health Connect America employees from across North Carolina volunteer for annual Day of GivingCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt response to the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's (FCTF) Annual Day of Giving, Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services proudly participated in a series of volunteer activities across North Carolina on March 1st. This initiative underscores our commitment to the FCTF's mission of keeping families together and children safe at home through evidence-based practices.
A Day of Unity and Giving Back
Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services, as FCT Practitioners, mobilized their workforce in North Carolina to engage in various acts of kindness and community service. Employees dedicated their time and efforts to make a significant impact through activities such as kicking off the placement of food boxes for the End Summer Hunger campaign with the Central and Eastern Region Food Bank, volunteering at the Soup Kitchen in Hickory, assisting at the Second Bloom Boutique for the Battered Women's Shelter in Alexander, and participating in rock painting at an assisted living facility in Charlotte, showcasing the power of collective action and the spirit of giving. Here is a summary of all of the activities conducted:
Statewide: Kickoff for End Summer Hunger with food box placements in all offices, benefiting backpack pal eligible students.
Hickory: Volunteering at the Soup Kitchen at 11 am.
Alexander: Assisting at the Second Bloom Boutique for Battered Women's Shelter, packaging clothes from 12-3 pm.
Charlotte: Rock painting at an assisted living facility at 10 am.
Wilmington: Volunteering as buddies at Night to Shine, an event for developmentally disabled individuals, hosted by Port City Church.
Fayetteville: Supply drive focusing on hygiene, daily, or snack items at Connections of Cumberland County.
Burlington: Volunteering at Allied Churches to serve food to the hungry.
Empowering Communities, One Act at a Time
The FCT Foundation champions the belief that "the power of giving is greater than the joy of receiving" (Norbert Harms). Aligning with this philosophy, our teams across North Carolina embraced the opportunity to contribute creatively and meaningfully to their communities.
“In celebrating the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's Annual Day of Giving, we at Health Connect America are reminded of the profound impact that collective acts of kindness can have on our communities. This day aligns perfectly with our mission to foster healing and unity, not just within families, but across entire communities.” Kristi Shain, CEO of Health Connect America.
Join Us in Celebrating the Power of Giving
Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services invite the community to join us in reflecting on the day's activities and the profound impact of our collective efforts. We encourage sharing stories of giving on social media using #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving to inspire others and spread positivity far and wide.
“We invite everyone to share in this celebration of giving, to experience the joy that comes from making a positive difference in someone's life. Let's come together to spread kindness and light in our communities. Your participation, your story, can inspire countless others to give. This is the essence of the #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving, and we're excited to see the waves of change we can create together." - Jordan Labiosa, Director of Marketing and Communications, Health Connect America
Looking Forward
As we look ahead, Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services remain dedicated to supporting the principles of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation and fostering a culture of giving and community support. We are excited to continue this tradition of giving and to see how our acts of kindness can transform communities in North Carolina and beyond.
For more information about Health Connect America's and Pinnacle Family Services' participation in the FCT Day of Giving and our services in North Carolina, please contact Laura McRae
About Health Connect America
Health Connect America is a leading provider of mental and behavioral health services, offering comprehensive care and support to children, adults, and families. As an FCT Practitioner, we are committed to evidence-based practices that promote healing, family unity, and community well-being.
Laura McRae
Health Connect America
+1 540-597-5349
laura.mcrae@pinnaclefamilyservices.org
