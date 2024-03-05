Incentive Rebate360 Expands Its Commitment to Sustainability with Onics Energy Solutions Partnership

Incentive Rebate360 Logo Onics Energy Solutions Logo Partnership Announcement - Incentive Rebate360 and Onics Energy Solutions

ASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incentive Rebate360 proudly continues its mission to foster sustainability and financial prudence with the addition of Onics Energy Solutions to its innovative Energy Efficiency Partner Hub. The newly formed partnership amplifies the commitment to energy-efficient projects and rebate recovery solutions, offering organizations a gateway to a greener future while maximizing cost savings.

Elevating Sustainability Through Collaboration: Onics Energy Solutions Joins the Energy Efficiency Partner Hub

Incentive Rebate360 is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Onics Energy Solutions, the exclusive worldwide distributor of the Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter. The Energy Efficiency Partner Hub is expanding its reach by integrating Onics Energy Solutions' proven technology, further enhancing the platform's ability to meet the diverse needs of businesses striving for sustainability.

Key Benefits of the Onics Energy Solutions Partnership

1. Pioneering Sustainable Solutions: As a trailblazer in neutral and ground harmonics, Onics Energy Solutions brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the Energy Efficiency Partner Hub. The partnership allows businesses to access cutting-edge technologies like the Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter to reduce energy consumption, improve equipment reliability, and advance sustainability initiatives.

2. Commitment to Environmental Responsibility: Onics Energy Solutions is dedicated to environmental responsibility by helping its clients avoid wasteful energy consumption, aligning with the mission of the Energy Efficiency Partner Hub. By partnering with Onics, businesses demonstrate a shared commitment to reducing their carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices.

3. Advanced Technology - The Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter: The star of Onics Energy Solutions' offerings, the Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter, is a groundbreaking solution for mitigating harmonic distortion in neutrals and grounds and reducing energy waste in facilities. By strategically addressing non-power harmonics, this technology leads to reduced energy waste, decreased equipment overheating, increased equipment reliability and lifespan, lower electricity bills, and a direct contribution to greenhouse gas emissions reduction through energy use avoidance.

4. Versatility and Ease of Integration: The Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter's low pass inductive design allows for installation on any size electrical service, making it a versatile solution for businesses of all scales. It is maintenance-free and requires no third-party electrical components to operate, ensuring easy integration into existing electrical distribution systems without added complexities.

5. Proven Impact on Power Efficiency: Highlighted in a NETA World Journal peer-reviewed technical article, the Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter has demonstrated its positive impact on preventing transformer overloading and reducing significant -and often overlooked- power losses due to harmonic content in neutrals and grounds. Businesses partnering with Onics can expect tangible improvements in power efficiency and system reliability.

6. Contribution to Energy Transition: Partnering with Onics Energy Solutions means joining the forefront of the energy transition. Businesses align with a company that offers a cutting edge solution to actively address the growing global demand for clean and efficient energy, positioning themselves as leaders in sustainability within their industries.

Elevate Your Bottom Line: Unleashing Maximum Commercial Savings Through the Synergy of Energy Efficiency and Rebate Recovery

With the creation of our Energy Efficiency Partner Hub, you can seamlessly integrate Onics Energy Solutions' energy-efficient projects with Incentive Rebate360's rebate recovery services to unlock unparalleled financial benefits. Navigate our user-friendly Energy Efficiency Partner Hub, designed to showcase the environmental advantages and provide insights into available commercial incentives and rebates, ensuring optimal returns on investments in sustainable practices.

"Our partnership with Incentive Rebate360 highlights the transformative potential of the Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter, a cornerstone of our mission to advance sustainability and energy efficiency,” said Onics Energy Solutions Founder and CEO Chris LoPilato. “By integrating our patented technology within the Energy Efficiency Partner Hub, we are poised to set new benchmarks for energy conservation and operational performance across industries."

Embrace a future where innovation meets environmental consciousness. Onics Energy Solutions and Incentive Rebate360 jointly aim to revolutionize how businesses approach energy efficiency. This partnership emphasizes the belief that sustainable choices can go hand-in-hand with substantial financial gains.

“Welcoming Onics Energy Solutions to our Energy Efficiency Partner Hub is a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering businesses for a sustainable future. Together, we aspire to redefine industry standards by offering an energy-efficiency platform that combines innovation, expertise, and financial incentives," shared Jeanette Strickstein, VP at Incentive Rebate360.

About Onics Energy Solutions

Onics Energy Solutions is a pioneering force in addressing neutral and ground harmonics, offering the Onics Passive Neutral and Ground Harmonic Filter to promote energy efficiency, improve equipment reliability, and advance sustainability initiatives. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Onics Energy Solutions is dedicated to driving positive change in the energy landscape. Onics Energy Solutions Website: https://www.onicsenergy.com/

About Incentive Rebate360

Incentive Rebate360 is a trailblazer in the commercial incentive and rebate recovery industry, dedicated to helping businesses thrive through innovative solutions and sustainable practices. With a proven track record of delivering measurable results and unparalleled rebate recovery savings, Incentive Rebate360 is poised to lead the charge toward a greener, more economically efficient future. Incentive Rebate360 Main Website: https://incentiverebate360.com/

