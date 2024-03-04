GNQ Insilico Announces Collaboration with Fortune 100 Company to Develop Next-Generation Clinical Trial Platform
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GNQ Insilico Inc. (“GNQ”), a company developing a generative artificial intelligence and quantum computing platform to assist life sciences companies in conducting in silico clinical trials for drug discovery and drug development, is pleased to announce that it has commenced the development of the platform with a technology-based Fortune 100 Company (the “Company”). On November 6, 2023, GNQ signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Company to develop and commercialize an AI-driven drug development platform that integrates GNQ’s genomics and epigenetic analytics, generated over 10 years through data from 15,000 case studies.
In silico trials provide a new and revolutionary way of conducting clinicals trials by using a wide range of digital twins to mimic human study participants. Pharmacokinetic algorithms are used to simulate how a therapeutic molecule is being metabolized in the respective digital twins. The digital outcomes then simulate the effects of the target drug on digital twins before testing on humans.
The Company is currently in collaboration with GNQ to develop an intelligent AI-driven solution prototype with the goal of providing life science companies with personalized predictions of the dosing regimen for targeted drug molecules. Evidence-based insights will be used for predicting and optimizing dosing regimens at a personal level.
The developed prototype will include the following:
a) Digital twins creation by leveraging electronic medical records data, genomics data, epigenetics data, and MRI scan data to represent physical patients to test the targeted drug molecules and their potential interactions with human body;
b) A demonstration version of the digital twin to be ready in mid-March 20024 and in collaboration with an Illinois and Michigan based healthcare group, a significant number of digital twins to be created in 2024 and 2025.
c) Employment of a knowledge graph constructed using the GNQ’s reference data model, which displays the relationships and dependencies among various data elements;
d) An advanced simulation model designed to replicate the intricate interplay between body metabolism and drugs within the digital twins;
e) Comparison of simulation results against industry benchmarks, including published FDA results;
f) Incorporation of an interactive visualizations, which serve as a UI interface, allowing life science drug development teams and research institution to engage with and derive meaningful insights from benchmark and simulation results;
About GNQ Insilico
GNQ was formed in August 2023 by My Next Health Inc. (“MNH”), a Delaware incorporated healthcare company with a vision to improve the global healthcare sector by deploying a genomics-based AI and quantum platform for clinical trials and point of care solutions. MNH’s platform uses proprietary insights on how systems of genes interact with each other as well as with epigenetic factors to drive key metabolic pathways. These insights are based on more than 15,000 case studies conducted over a decade and are now being scaled and commercialized through a platform that will leverage key exponential technologies to revolutionize personalized healthcare.
MNH has exclusive and perpetual global rights to the use of certain technology that relates to functional genomics as well as the supporting clinical data, programs, methods, and interpretation know-how and analytics for use in a number of commercial applications (collectively, the “Technology”). MNH has entered into a license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with GNQ whereby MNH has granted to GNQ a perpetual, sub-licensable and royalty-free license to develop, commercialize, use and to exploit the Technology. The term of the License Agreement will continue in perpetuity, unless otherwise terminated pursuant to the terms of the License Agreement. GNQ intends to utilize the Technology to create a generative AI/quantum platform to be used to conduct in silico clinical trials for drug discovery and drug development. MNH and GNQ concurrently entered into a technical services agreement under which GNQ has agreed to retain MNH to perform certain technical services related to the Technology and the License.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
GNQ INSILICO INC.
Per: “Rehan Huda”
Rehan Huda, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
info@gnqin.com
Rehan Huda
In silico trials provide a new and revolutionary way of conducting clinicals trials by using a wide range of digital twins to mimic human study participants. Pharmacokinetic algorithms are used to simulate how a therapeutic molecule is being metabolized in the respective digital twins. The digital outcomes then simulate the effects of the target drug on digital twins before testing on humans.
The Company is currently in collaboration with GNQ to develop an intelligent AI-driven solution prototype with the goal of providing life science companies with personalized predictions of the dosing regimen for targeted drug molecules. Evidence-based insights will be used for predicting and optimizing dosing regimens at a personal level.
The developed prototype will include the following:
a) Digital twins creation by leveraging electronic medical records data, genomics data, epigenetics data, and MRI scan data to represent physical patients to test the targeted drug molecules and their potential interactions with human body;
b) A demonstration version of the digital twin to be ready in mid-March 20024 and in collaboration with an Illinois and Michigan based healthcare group, a significant number of digital twins to be created in 2024 and 2025.
c) Employment of a knowledge graph constructed using the GNQ’s reference data model, which displays the relationships and dependencies among various data elements;
d) An advanced simulation model designed to replicate the intricate interplay between body metabolism and drugs within the digital twins;
e) Comparison of simulation results against industry benchmarks, including published FDA results;
f) Incorporation of an interactive visualizations, which serve as a UI interface, allowing life science drug development teams and research institution to engage with and derive meaningful insights from benchmark and simulation results;
About GNQ Insilico
GNQ was formed in August 2023 by My Next Health Inc. (“MNH”), a Delaware incorporated healthcare company with a vision to improve the global healthcare sector by deploying a genomics-based AI and quantum platform for clinical trials and point of care solutions. MNH’s platform uses proprietary insights on how systems of genes interact with each other as well as with epigenetic factors to drive key metabolic pathways. These insights are based on more than 15,000 case studies conducted over a decade and are now being scaled and commercialized through a platform that will leverage key exponential technologies to revolutionize personalized healthcare.
MNH has exclusive and perpetual global rights to the use of certain technology that relates to functional genomics as well as the supporting clinical data, programs, methods, and interpretation know-how and analytics for use in a number of commercial applications (collectively, the “Technology”). MNH has entered into a license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with GNQ whereby MNH has granted to GNQ a perpetual, sub-licensable and royalty-free license to develop, commercialize, use and to exploit the Technology. The term of the License Agreement will continue in perpetuity, unless otherwise terminated pursuant to the terms of the License Agreement. GNQ intends to utilize the Technology to create a generative AI/quantum platform to be used to conduct in silico clinical trials for drug discovery and drug development. MNH and GNQ concurrently entered into a technical services agreement under which GNQ has agreed to retain MNH to perform certain technical services related to the Technology and the License.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
GNQ INSILICO INC.
Per: “Rehan Huda”
Rehan Huda, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
info@gnqin.com
Rehan Huda
GNQ Insilico Inc.
info@gnqin.com