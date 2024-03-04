Parks Plans Wind Transmission Line Informational Event

Displays Will Highlight Construction’s Potential Impact on Recreation

Residents will have an opportunity to learn about recreational impacts of US Wind’s proposal to bring power lines from its offshore wind project ashore at 3Rs Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park during a public engagement event March 12.

US Wind’s projects, MarWin and Momentum Wind, entail the installation of up to 121 turbines. In December, Gov. John Carney announced the start of formal negotiations with US Wind for the potential lease of state land at 3Rs Beach to deliver power from the turbines to the regional electrical grid. For the March 12 meeting:

The information session is only about potential lease to allow the underground cables at 3Rs, including the construction plan and what will be visible to park users after construction.

The meeting will not cover or take comment about the wind turbines themselves and other possible parts of transmission lines, which are subject to other federal state permitting processes that have had or will have future opportunity for public comment.

The US Wind Projects are currently going through a federal permitting process that is separate from any state process, and the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently considering input from a recent public comment process on the project’s environmental impact. Should the projects proceed, state environmental permits will also be required.

Shawn M. Garvin, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), said the Department is committed to engaging the public to the greatest extent possible throughout the project’s development.

“US Wind’s proposal to bring transmission lines ashore in Delaware, along with Gov. Carney’s announcement about negotiating a potential lease, have generated considerable public interest,” Secretary Garvin said. “While the formal permitting process is ongoing, this public engagement event provides us an opportunity to share how this discrete portion of project will impact recreational aspects at the park.”

Ray Bivens, Director of DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation, said Parks staff will be available throughout the 4-hour event to answer questions. Visitors can arrive at any time during the event to browse the displays and ask questions.

“While the scope of this event is limited to sharing information about the impact of recreational activities at the park and, specifically, the parking lot where construction is anticipated to be taking place, we believe park visitors will benefit from the information being presented,” Director Bivens said.

Visitors will be able to browse informational posters showing the existing parking area that will be impacted, inground-infrastructure, impact during construction, the proposed construction area and any anticipated restrictions on recreational access during the construction period.

The timeline and Web addresses for related future public meetings, as well as how and where to sign up for public notices and press releases, will also be available.

The public engagement event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Bethany Beach Town Hall, 214 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach.

