MasterPeace Welcomes Kim Stanbro, SVP of Services
MasterPeace Solutions Welcomes Accomplished Industry Leader as Senior Vice President of Services.COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MasterPeace Solutions Ltd., a leading technology services company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kim Stanbro as the new Senior Vice President of Services. Kim brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the Intelligence Community (IC).
With over 25-years of industry and government experience, Kim is a seasoned professional known for her strategic vision, innovative problem-solving, and commitment to delivering exceptional services. In her new role, Kim will oversee the strategic direction and operational excellence of MasterPeace's services division, ensuring continued growth and customer satisfaction.
Kim comes to MasterPeace Solutions from BigBear.ai, where she held the position of Vice President of Mission Intelligence Solutions. During her tenure, Kim demonstrated her ability to lead and drive results, increasing revenue in this competitive market.
"I’m excited to join the MasterPeace team and contribute to shaping the company’s future in solving the toughest national security challenges!” stated Kim.
"We are elated to welcome Kim Stanbro to MasterPeace. She brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success that aligns seamlessly with our company's vision," said Joe Pacileo, CEO of MasterPeace. "As we continue to expand our services and elevate our customer experience, Kim will play a crucial role in leading our services division to new heights."
MasterPeace and our technology artisans make a difference by focusing on the increasing convergence between critical government cyber and intelligence missions & commercial IT security needs. Our services business supports the most important agencies and organizations and their most critical programs and projects.
Katie Stewart
MasterPeace Solutions, Ltd.
+1 443-259-9780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn