AppyWay invites the public to invest in the parking revolution through Crowdcude

● AppyWay, European leader in digital kerbside management, is inviting the public to become a shareholder and join the burgeoning parking revolution

● The public have a unique opportunity to shape the parking landscape in the UK and beyond, contributing to cities' decarbonisation efforts

● AppyWay, led by Founder & CEO Dan Hubert, integrates cashless payments, detailed parking and loading maps, and occupancy data, is already transforming cities with their platform

London, UK, Monday 4th March 2024 – AppyWay, the European leader in digital kerbside management, is excited to announce the launch of its fundraise on Crowdcube. This exclusive opportunity allows the public to play a pivotal role in transforming the parking landscape in the UK and beyond, and will help cities access the tools they need to unlock decarbonisation.

A decade ago, AppyWay Founder & CEO Dan Hubert experienced a frustrating parking experience, shared by millions across the UK, sparking his mission to Make Parking Forgettable™ via market-leading driver app, AppyParking+. With unwavering determination, he assembled a dynamic team of 40 passionate individuals dedicated to reshaping the parking landscape.

Recent government legislation on Digital Roads mandates that all authorities embrace the digital kerbside. Fortunately, AppyWay has spent the past decade building their technology precisely for this moment. Today, this unique platform is strategically positioned to capitalise on this digital revolution and scale across the UK and beyond.

AppyWay now stands as the European leading digital kerbside management platform, helping cities and fleets to optimise their operations and transition to net zero by unting parking and loading maps, occupancy data, and cashless payments. The platform is currently aiding local authorities and businesses across the UK and beyond in digitally from Dublin and Edinburgh to Lambeth and Cornwall, plus insurance giants Direct Line and disabled motoring innovators Motability Operations.

“With parking deeply effecting us all on a daily basis now is the perfect opportunity for the crowd to invest in a parking revolution made by the people for the people.” says Dan Hubert, Founder & CEO of AppyWay. “Our Crowdcube campaign is an invitation to ithe public who share our vision of smarter, more sustainable cities through the digitisation of much undervalued council asset. Your support can help accelerate the development and expansion of our solutions, making a tangible impact on the way we live and move around our towns and cities.”

The public are encouraged to act swiftly to take advantage of this opportunity, which closes on the 27th of March. To learn more about the campaign and become an investor in AppyWay, please visit the Crowdcube page at: https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/appyway/pitches/b3jv5Z