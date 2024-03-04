WingTips Elevates International Presence with Strategic Partnerships
WingTips is expanding to Europe, Middle East and Asia with new strategic partnership.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WingTips, a pioneer in aviation software solutions, today announced groundbreaking expansion to its global reach. The company has formed strategic partnerships with Gleam, renowned for its expertise in international business development, and Bluxe Global, an international leader in private membership and business services across Africa, Asia, and UAE. These collaborations will propel Wingtip's presence into the European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets, marking a significant step in its mission to revolutionize the way people travel.
“This is a case of the market timing being perfect for a completely new air service that addresses a huge pain point. WingTips has a stellar team with decades of experience in advanced flight systems and strategies, and what they have designed with WingTips will make short-distance travel on business aircraft a reality for a large part of the population. Additionally, WingTips thought ahead and has relationships with electrified aircraft companies to deliver their service while reducing emissions. In fact, based on what they are hearing from some of their partners, a WingTips flight with eight passengers on a hybrid-electric aircraft will produce less emissions than if the passengers drove themselves.” RJ Mollen, Executive Director, Gleam
In conjunction with these strategic alliances, WingTips will add new Executive positions in the US, Europe and UK, and add Board members.
RJ Mollen will take on the position of Vice President, Strategic Investments, with responsibilities to formulate business development and creation of a WingTips Aircraft Investment Fund for the US and EMEA.
Joseph Farodoye will take on the position of Commercial Director with a focus on shaping WingTips commercial operations, investment structure, innovative marketing & communications. Bluxe Global will develop corporate communications that assist in conveying WingTips unique and timely offering, helping to drive WingTips growth.
The combined team is working on a Seed funding round of $10M to continue development of WingTips platform and launch service in EMEA. These seasoned professionals will play a crucial role in shaping WingTip's strategic direction and ensuring its continued growth trajectory.
WingTip's software platform is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for short-haul shared flights, a market projected to reach a staggering $30 billion by 2030. The platform seamlessly connects passengers with private aircraft, enabling them to book and manage flights with unprecedented ease.
“Normally a company at WingTips young stage would stay focused on our home market for another couple of years. But the partnership potential with Gleam and Bluxe is amazing. And the EMEA markets have unique characteristics that make them attractive to WingTips flight service. This includes a much greater focus on reducing CO2 emissions, use of electrified aircraft, and providing air services to underserved communities, bringing value to the residents and businesses in these areas." Mike Azzarello, CEO & Founder of WingTips
WingTips is also venturing into the electric aircraft and eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) industries, driven by the demand for seamless air-to-ground integration and a more sustainable travel experience. The upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, will showcase the world's first commercial eVTOL flights, and serve as a clear testament to the future of aviation and also the use of software platforms like WingTips. Our expansion into Europe and the broader EMEA region aligns perfectly with this vision for a more interconnected and sustainable travel experience.
“Aligned with meticulous preparation and opportune timing, the WingTips business model is poised to revolutionize the aviation industry. The success witnessed in the US region has paved the way for a substantial opportunity in the EMEA area, strategically capitalizing on the growing demand for private aviation in underserved regions.
WingTips, underpinned by significant strides in sustainable flight, coupled with astute local intelligence, is primed to solidify its position as a market leader.” Joseph Farodoye, CEO, Bluxe Global
Currently engaged in discussions with new investors to support its growth aspirations, WingTips is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with private jet owners and operators. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing its customers with the most innovative and user-friendly software solutions available, empowering them to achieve their travel goals efficiently and seamlessly.
About WingTips
WingTips is a leading provider of software solutions for the aviation industry, dedicated to reshaping the way people travel. Its platform connects passengers with private jets, streamlining the booking and management process. WingTips also spearheads innovation, developing solutions for the electric aircraft and eVTOL industries. With its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, WingTips is poised to become the world's premier provider of aviation software solutions.
About Gleam
Gleam, headquartered in Manhattan, NYC, specializes in guiding companies in their international expansion endeavors. Its team of experienced professionals boasts a proven track record of success in navigating the complexities of global markets and achieving strategic goals. Mr. Mollen is a leading expert in the aviation industry and will take on the role of Vice President, Strategic Investments, providing his expertise to WingTips as they expand their presence worldwide.
About Bluxe
Bluxe, based in London, UK, stands as a well-established leader in private membership services catering to high-net-worth individuals and corporate luxury across the EMEA region. Boasting an impressive global network comprising of world-class partners, Bluxe has demonstrated a consistent track record of success. Leveraging its proficiency in curating distinctive and memorable experiences, branding & communications, and funding, Bluxe is poised to offer invaluable support to WingTips in its expansion into the EMEA market. Joseph Farodoye, the Founder of Bluxe and an accomplished entrepreneur with decades of pioneering experience, will take on the role of Commercial Director, contributing his innovative insights to ensure WingTips' success.
Contact:
Mike Azzarello,
CEO WingTips
info@flyWingTips.com
805-498-9686
