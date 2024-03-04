DOT Compliance Optimized: Tailored Solutions for the Transportation Industry
TCA Compliance Training and Consulting Sessions Can Help Transportation Companies With DOT Compliance, Hazmat Regulations and Passing a DOT audit.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping a transportation company compliant with complex and frequently changing USDOT regulations is a formidable task. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) summary of enforcement cases for FY 2024, over 26 million dollars in fines were paid by transportation companies in enforcement cases for non-compliance with federal regulations.
TCP Compliance offers customized DOT compliance consulting and training services for both Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) and hazardous materials regulations (HMR) to help companies significantly reduce their compliance costs and improve safety.
“Our mission is to provide our clients with actionable training and information that they can use today to start managing their regulatory risk," said Earl Coy, TCP Compliance Founder. As a former enforcement official and an industry consultant for over 28 years, Coy and his team are experienced in the challenges of many different types of transportation operations and can adapt solutions to each company's unique challenges.
TCP Compliance is uniquely positioned to provide tangible benefits to transportation companies in Florida, across the southeast and nationwide. Their DOT consulting services can identify compliance gaps and create targeted solutions to address them. Additionally, TCP's manager, supervisor and employee training programs on DOT regulations, 49 CFR hazmat, IATA and IMDG training have proven highly effective.
“People are always able to walk away from our training with something important that they can apply right away. My goal is to give business owners the tools they need to improve their safety and reduce their risk exposure,” explained Coy.
To find out how partnering with TCP Compliance can reduce your regulatory risks and costs, visit tcpcompliance.com or call 904.426.4951.
