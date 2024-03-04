Major Acquisition: Shred-Tech Corp. Expands Capabilities and Global Presence with Acquisition of CM Shredders, LLC
"We are excited to bring the CM Shredders team into the Shred-Tech family. We are eager to accelerate our growth in the Industrial Shredding Systems world."”CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shred-Tech Corp., a leading manufacturer of industrial shredding & recycling solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of CM Shredders, LLC by our parent company The Heico Companies. This strategic move is a significant step forward in enhancing Shred-Tech's product portfolio, extending its global reach, and fortifying its North American manufacturing capabilities.
CM Shredders is a recognized leader in the tire recycling industry. Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, USA, CM has a history of innovation and a strong market presence.
The acquisition of CM Shredders aligns with Shred-Tech's commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for solid waste reduction in the recycling industry. This strategic integration will bolster Shred-Tech's product portfolio, offering customers a more comprehensive suite of primary, secondary, and tertiary size reduction and material destruction systems.
With the acquisition of CM Shredders, Shred-Tech is poised to expand its global footprint. CM Shredders' established presence in tire recycling and key global markets like Asia and the Middle East will provide Shred-Tech with access to a broader customer base.
The combined strengths of Shred-Tech and CM Shredders in manufacturing will bolster efficiency, scale, and agility, especially following the recent manufacturing capability expansion at the Shred-Tech Thailand facility. This synergy is expected to drive operational excellence, further positioning the merged entity as a leader in the industry.
The strategic acquisition enhances Shred-Tech's competitiveness in the marketplace. By combining resources, engineering expertise, and manufacturing capabilities, the expanded entity is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients and respond effectively to industry challenges.
From the President | “We are excited to bring the CM Shredders team into the Shred-Tech family. We are eager to accelerate our growth in the Industrial Shredding Systems world. Our combined product lines will greatly diversify the recycling streams and customers we can support.”
