Connecticut Man Rescued on Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-271-3361

March 4, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – On March 1, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by Southwestern New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid Dispatch of a hiker in distress on the Marlboro Trail. The hiker, 72-year-old Thomas Burns of West Hartford, CT had called 911 because he had suffered a fall. The fall resulted in an injury which made him unable to walk.

Jaffrey Fire, Dublin Fire, Marlborough Fire, Troy Fire, Keene Fire, Monadnock Park Rangers, and Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to aid in carrying Burns to safety. Burns was carried to the trailhead, arriving at approximately 4:30 p.m., where the Jaffrey/Rindge Ambulance was waiting to transport him to Monadnock Community Hospital.

Burns and his hiking partner were well prepared for their hike. They had a physical map of the trail systems in the area, water, food, micro spikes, and all necessary gear for a hike at this time of year.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.